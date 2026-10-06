Sunpower Breaks Ground On Reno AI Data Center

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OREM, Utah, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunPower Inc. (“SunPower” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: SPWR), a solar technology, services, and installation company, today announced it broke ground on a solar power system for a new AI data center located in Reno, Nevada.

John Paul Bergh, EVP of Cobalt Power Systems and SunPower New Homes, said,“While not yet at the 100-megawatt-plus scale, this solar project is complex, and its installation is a learning opportunity for us. As such, SunPower is honored to have been awarded the first phase of the Reno AI data center project, reflecting our target of expanding our commercial system capability when rigorous performance specs are required.”

T.J. Rodgers, CEO of SunPower, said,“Our ASP for a residential solar job is about $32 thousand, but our high-tech Silicon Valley installations average $44 thousand with some commercial installations running well over $1 million. Bigger is better on the bottom line.”

About SunPower

SunPower (Nasdaq: SPWR) is a solar technology, services, and installation company focused on delivering reliable and affordable energy solutions. Through its national operating platform and specialized subsidiaries, SunPower serves residential, commercial, new-home, and multifamily customers across the United States. For more information visit .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements concerning the equity for interest exchange and related impacts of the transactions. The words“believe,”“may,”“will,”“estimate,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“expect,”“seek,”“plan,”“project,”“target,”“looking ahead,”“look to,”“move into,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent SunPower's current beliefs, estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release and information contained in this press release should not be relied upon as representing SunPower's estimates as of any subsequent date. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to market risks, trends and conditions. These risks are not exhaustive. For additional information on these risks and uncertainties and other potential factors that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted, readers should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the“Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 14, 2026, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, and other documents that we have filed with, or will file with, the SEC. Such filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and SunPower assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Company Contacts:

Sioban Hickie

VP Investor Relations

...

(801) 515-8727

Source: SunPower