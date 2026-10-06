Beyond Oil Announces Commercial Rollout Across 60 Franchise Locations Of Leading Global Fast-Food Brand Following Global Vendor Approval

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Milestone marks the first regional franchise group to complete pilot evaluation and advance to commercial deployment following the multinational restaurant parent company's global vendor approval

Commercial rollout is supported by an initial commercial product order and an exclusive regional distribution agreement in Eastern Europe

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Oil Ltd. (TSX: BOIL) (OTCQB: BEOLF) ("Beyond Oil" or the "Company"), a food-tech innovation company dedicated to reducing health risks associated with fried food while improving food quality, lowering operational costs, minimizing waste and enhancing sustainability, today announced that a prominent regional franchise group in Eastern Europe has successfully completed its pilot evaluation and is proceeding with a commercial rollout of Beyond Oil's product across 60 restaurant locations of a leading global fast-food brand in the region. The commercial rollout follows the Company's news release dated October 1, 2026 regarding the receipt of global vendor approval from the brand's multinational restaurant parent company, which operates tens of thousands of locations worldwide.

To support the commercial execution of the rollout and establish a localized supply chain, Beyond Oil has entered into an exclusive regional distribution agreement (the“Agreement”) with an established regional foodservice distributor in Eastern Europe. The initial deployment is supported by a committed commercial product order.

This commercial deployment marks the first regional franchisee rollout following Beyond Oil's corporate approved vendor status with the multinational restaurant parent company, building on more than two years of commercial sales to brand franchise locations in the Middle East. While global approved vendor status establishes corporate procurement clearance across the parent company's worldwide network of tens of thousands of locations, this milestone demonstrates the direct conversion of corporate validation into franchise-level adoption, committed container volume, and commercial revenue. The regional distributor will also lead broader commercial expansion across eligible regional foodservice operators throughout the territory.

“This commercial rollout represents a pivotal progression for Beyond Oil: moving from operational validation to global corporate approval, and now directly into franchise-level commercial adoption and product sales,” said Jonathan Or, CEO of Beyond Oil.“Securing corporate approved vendor status with one of the world's largest restaurant parent companies opened the door to tens of thousands of locations globally. Today, with our first regional franchise partner completing its pilot and advancing to a 60-location rollout backed by an initial full container order and dedicated local distribution, we are demonstrating how that corporate clearance translates into commercial execution on the ground. We look forward to executing this initial deployment with the regional distributor and expanding adoption across the brand's extensive international franchise network.”

Under the terms of the Agreement, the regional distributor has secured exclusive distribution rights in its designated operating territory in Eastern Europe for an initial six-month term, and will oversee regional logistics, customer onboarding, and ongoing product delivery across the participating franchise restaurants. Subject to the distributor maintaining the commercial rollout across its locations in the region and to meeting the Agreement's ongoing minimum order requirements, the Agreement may remain in effect for an aggregate term of up to three years and six months.

About Beyond Oil Ltd.

We all love fried food. Let's make it better. Not by changing what people love. By improving the system behind it. Beyond Oil Ltd. (TSX: BOIL, OTCQB: BEOLF) is a food-tech innovation company on a mission to help foodservice operators improve fried food across every dimension that matters: quality, health, consistency, safety, sustainability and profitability. We achieve these outcomes by improving the system behind every kitchen, the frying performance and oil management that determine what lands on the plate. The Company's patented technology, cleared by the FDA and Health Canada, integrates into existing kitchen workflows to improve frying performance and oil management, helping operators deliver more consistent food, strengthen operational control and reduce oil waste. Beyond Oil's solution serves restaurant chains, supermarkets, hotels, catering, institutions and industrial frying operations worldwide, turning frying into a measurable, repeatable and scalable brand standard. The result is a better frying standard, helping every fryer, every shift and every plate live up to the food people love. For more information, please visit:

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934,“safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and“forward-looking information” within the meaning of other relevant securities legislation, including applicable securities laws in Canada, which reflect Beyond Oil Ltd.'s current views with respect to, among other things, its operations and financial performance (collectively,“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future results, events or conditions, and include, but are not limited to, statements which reflect management's current estimates, beliefs and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as“expect”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“foresee”,“could”,“estimate”,“goal”,“intend”,“plan”,“seek”,“strive”,“will”,“may” and“should” and similar expressions. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements regarding: the timing, pace, and execution of the commercial rollout across franchise restaurant locations in Eastern Europe; the delivery and fulfillment of the initial commercial product order; the ability of the regional distributor to satisfy commercial commitments and rollout milestones required to maintain commercial exclusivity; the potential extension of the Agreement for up to three years and six months; customer retention, re-order rates, oil life extension, and operational performance in commercial kitchens; the expansion of commercial distribution across additional foodservice operators in the region; and management's expectations regarding regional franchisee adoption and commercial execution under the multinational restaurant parent company's global approved products list. Forward-looking statements are subject to specific risks and uncertainties, including that the commercial rollout may not result in expected order volumes or sustained product adoption; potential delays in international shipping, logistics, or customs clearance; the risk that individual restaurant locations may discontinue product use; the risk that minimum purchase requirements may not be met, resulting in the loss of exclusivity or termination of the Agreement; and that discussions with other restaurant chains or franchisees may not lead to commercial agreements or system-wide rollouts. Although Beyond Oil Ltd. believes that such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable estimates, beliefs and assumptions, certain factors, risks and uncertainties, which are described from time to time in our documents filed with the securities regulators in the USA and Canada, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to consider these risks carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based only on information available to us as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, Beyond Oil Ltd. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Company Contact:

Adi Olesker, VP of Investor Relations

Phone: +972-50-694-2517

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Investor Relations Contact:

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

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