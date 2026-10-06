OMODA & JAECOO Builds A New Global Intelligent Green Mobility Ecosystem

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 OMODA&JAECOO International User Summit will grandly kick off from October 18 to 24 in Wuhu, China. OMODA & JAECOO will combine full-stack technology and industrial resources to present the global implementation results in artificial intelligence, intelligent vehicles, and new energy across the summit.









Rooftop solar panels at OMODA & JAECOO's green factory in Wuhu generate electricity for production.

R&D Spending Rises 28.3% Year-on-Year as OMODA & JAECOO Accelerates Smart Tech Deployment

Underpinning OMODA & JAECOO's advances in intelligent technology is a sustained drive in research and development. In the first half of 2026, OMODA & JAECOO's parent company's R&D expenditure reached RMB 6.672 billion, up 28.3% year-on-year, with a clear focus on electrification platforms, advanced driver assistance systems, and intelligent cockpits. Following an expanded collaboration with Qualcomm on cockpit-driving integration in April, OMODA & JAECOO will further demonstrate its accelerated deployment of smart technologies at the Summit.

Powered by deep automotive engineering data and advanced manufacturing systems, OMODA & JAECOO deeply integrates AI interaction and decision-making capabilities into intelligent driving, the intelligent cabin, and the intelligent chassis, creating voice and intelligent interaction experiences that better understand scenarios and needs for global users. At that time, the OMODA & JAECOO "Super Intelligent Experience Lab" will focus on two major technology systems: SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking) and SIAS (Super Intelligent AI Space), and verify through real-world on-site testing that vehicles possess both the "action" to execute and the "EQ" to understand users.

Ultra-Long-Range Performance Sets a Guinness World Records Title, Showcasing New Energy Technologies Designed to Address Range Anxiety

During the Summit, OMODA & JAECOO's latest new energy models - including OMODA 4 SHS-H, OMODA 5 NEXT and OMODA 7 SHS-H - will take on a rigorous marathon-style long-distance test, showcasing the endurance and performance of SHS technology and unlocking a freer, more exhilarating Super Vibe.

A key highlight will be the OMODA 7 SHS-H, which will debut its new 5-kWh large-battery HEV technology globally, setting a new benchmark for HEV battery value and performance.









Previously, the JAECOO 7 SHS-P completed more than 100,000 kilometres of real-world road testing with 114 leading media outlets from 16 countries under extreme climatic conditions and across complex terrain. At the renowned UTAC Millbrook test facility in the UK, the model covered 828 miles (approximately 1,333 kilometres) on a single tank of fuel and a single charge, exceeding its official WLTP range by 11.14%. Meanwhile, the JAECOO 8 SHS-P has set a new global benchmark for hybrid driving range, earning a Guinness World Records title in Indonesia for its 1,660-kilometer combined driving range. Currently, OMODA & JAECOO's SHS Super Hybrid technology and JETOUR's C-DM Super Hybrid technology have been deployed across markets on all five continents and have established a leading position in Europe's PHEV segment.









OMODA & JAECOO Targets Zero-Carbon Factories, Accelerating a Green Ecosystem Across the Full Vehicle Lifecycle

Beyond technological advancements, OMODA & JAECOO is extending green technologies across the full vehicle lifecycle. Renewable energy currently accounts for 52.77% of electricity consumption across OMODA & JAECOO's parent company's vehicle manufacturing facilities. OMODA & JAECOO's parent company currently operates 5 national-level green factories and 2 zero-carbon factories.

In the field of low-carbon materials, OMODA & JAECOO's industry-leading“100% recycled aluminium + heat treatment-free + integrated die casting” technology can reduce carbon emissions by 80% compared with primary aluminium. The low-carbon aluminium utilisation rate of the JAECOO 7 SHS, a popular model in the European market, has reached approximately 75%. With the capacity to recycle and process 100,000 tonnes of scrap steel, 100,000 tonnes of scrap aluminium and 10,000 tonnes of waste plastics, OMODA & JAECOO is advancing low-carbon innovation across the full value chain through practical, measurable initiatives.

OMODA & JAECOO invites users, media representatives and partners from around the world to gather in Wuhu, China, from October 18 to 24, 2026, to see cutting-edge technologies in real-world use.



About OMODA & JAECOO

As a youthful, personalized global brand, OMODA & JAECOO lives by the vision of“Co-creating a Beautiful Life with Young People.” OMODA is dedicated to embracing pioneering global consumers, striving to build“the World's Leading Crossover Brand.” It delivers fashion-forward vehicles with cutting-edge design and futuristic technology to Gen Z, redefining trendy travel culture with a crossover attitude. JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of“From Classic, Beyond Classic,” and is committed to becoming a“Global Elegant Off-Road Brand.” With exceptional four-wheel drive performance, forward-thinking intelligent technologies, and outstanding safety features, it leads a new era of elegant off-road driving.

Born Green, OMODA & JAECOO leverages the world-leading SHS super hybrid technology (covering both PHEV and HEV) to offer the best hybrid solution for global users, driven by the core advantages of“Super High Power, Super Low Energy Consumption, and Super Long Combined Range.” At the same time, the brand is accelerating its BEV technology deployment, responding to diverse mobility needs with stronger and more comprehensive technological capabilities.

In terms of intelligence, the brand focuses on intelligent driving and intelligent cockpit. Powered by SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking) and AI cockpit technologies as key enablers, it builds a full-scenario smart mobility experience and continues to lead the future of mobility. In addition, in collaboration with AiMOGA, the brand has developed robots that extend smart technology into diverse interactive scenarios, broadening the landscape of smart living.

Driven by deep insights into user needs, the brand hit one million in sales in just three years, setting the fastest growth record in the global automotive industry. To date, it has expanded into 77 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East. Europe stands out as a particularly strong market – the brand has already entered 22 European countries and become one of the fastest-growing car brands.

Company: OMODA & JAECOO

Contact Person: Sherry Cheng

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