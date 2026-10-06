Enterprise IT Asset Disposition Market Report Now Available Market To Reach $17.16 Billion By 2030 As Secure Data Destruction And E-Waste Initiatives Accelerate

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Enterprise IT Asset Disposition Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global enterprise IT asset disposition market is experiencing rapid growth as organizations prioritize secure data disposal, regulatory compliance, environmental sustainability, and value recovery from retired technology. The market is projected to increase from $8.42 billion in 2025 to $9.73 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%.

Growth during the historic period was supported by more frequent enterprise hardware refresh cycles, expanding data security regulations, rising electronic waste volumes, corporate sustainability policies, and increased migration to cloud-based infrastructure. These factors have encouraged businesses to adopt structured IT asset retirement programs that protect sensitive information while supporting environmental and financial objectives.

The enterprise IT asset disposition market is forecast to reach $17.16 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2026. Key growth drivers include the expansion of green IT initiatives, stricter compliance requirements for data disposal, wider adoption of circular economy practices, greater focus on enterprise asset lifecycle management, and rising demand for secure equipment decommissioning services.

Leading enterprise IT asset disposition trends include secure data destruction, circular economy-based IT recycling, automated asset tracking, certified e-waste processing, and enterprise hardware refurbishment programs. Organizations are also increasing their use of remarketing, redeployment, recycling, lease return management, reverse logistics, chain-of-custody services, compliance management, and data center decommissioning solutions.

Rising concern about electronic waste is a significant factor supporting market expansion. Rapid technological development is shortening product lifecycles and encouraging more frequent upgrades of computers, servers, mobile devices, networking equipment, and other enterprise hardware. This trend is generating larger volumes of obsolete electronics and increasing pressure on recycling and recovery infrastructure.

Enterprise IT asset disposition services help organizations address environmental, health, compliance, and cybersecurity risks associated with retired technology. According to the Global E-waste Statistics Partnership, worldwide e-waste reached 62 million tonnes in 2022 and is projected to rise by approximately 33% to 82 million tonnes by 2030. The total is expected to increase by an average of 2.6 million tonnes annually, reinforcing the need for scalable and environmentally responsible IT asset recovery systems.

Artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly important across the enterprise IT asset disposition industry. AI-enabled asset management platforms can improve equipment tracking, forecast end-of-life cycles, automate data sanitization workflows, and provide real-time reporting. These capabilities help enterprises reduce manual processes, strengthen data security, improve audit readiness, and make better decisions about redeployment, refurbishment, resale, or recycling.

In May 2025, Japan-based Sojitz Corporation introduced Hi-Kii, an AI-enabled IT asset disposition platform featuring predictive device lifecycle management, automated data sanitization, and real-time asset reporting. The launch demonstrates how providers are using intelligent automation to improve operational efficiency and support secure, compliant technology retirement.

Merger and acquisition activity is also strengthening service capabilities within the market. In January 2024, Iron Mountain acquired Regency Technologies for $200 million. The transaction expanded Iron Mountain's asset lifecycle management capabilities and enhanced its ability to address demand for secure and sustainable IT asset retirement, including data destruction, electronics recycling, and equipment remarketing.

North America was the largest enterprise IT asset disposition market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market spans Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Service: De-Manufacturing And Recycling; Remarketing And Value Recovery; Data Deconstruction; Lease Return Services; Other Services

2) By Asset Type: Desktop And Laptops; Mobile Devices; Servers; Peripherals

3) By Industry: Banking Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI); IT And Telecom; Government; Healthcare; Media And Entertainment; Energy And Utilities; Other Industries

Subsegments:

1) By De-Manufacturing And Recycling: Component Recovery; Material Recycling; Hazardous Waste Disposal

2) By Remarketing And Value Recovery: Refurbishing; Reselling; Trade In Services

3) By Data Deconstruction: Data Wiping; Physical Destruction; Media Degaussing

4) By Lease Return Services: Inspection And Testing; Asset Reconditioning; Logistics Management

5) By Other Services: Auditing; Reporting; IT Asset Tracking

Time Series:

Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data:

Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation:

Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

