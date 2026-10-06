IAAO Launches Website To Help Americans Understand Why Property Taxes Matter

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Part of IAAO's national property tax education campaign, the site was created in response to growing public discussion about property tax reduction, reform and elimination

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Association of Assessing Officers (IAAO ) has launched a new consumer website designed to help homeowners, taxpayers and community members better understand property taxes and the local services they support.

Available at whypropertytaxesmatter.org, the site is part of IAAO's national property tax education campaign. The campaign was created in response to growing public discussion about property tax reduction, reform and elimination in communities across the country.

Property taxes are one of the most visible forms of local taxation, yet many taxpayers have limited information about where those dollars go, what services they help fund and how changes in property tax revenue could affect their communities. The new website addresses that information gap with straightforward, accessible educational content.

“At its core, this campaign is about education,” said IAAO Executive Director Amy Rasmussen, CAE, RES, AAS, FIAAO.“Our goal is to help taxpayers understand the connection between property taxes and the services they rely on every day. When people have accurate information, they are better equipped to participate in conversations about the future of their communities.”

The website focuses on the connection between property taxes and local services, including schools, public safety, roads, sanitation and other services that contribute to quality of life.

Rather than advocating for a particular tax policy, the campaign is intended to provide context and information to help the public better understand the role property taxes play in local government.

The campaign centers on three fundamental messages: property taxes help fund essential local services; significant reductions or elimination of property tax revenue can affect those services; and property taxes provide a source of revenue that is reinvested in the communities where it is collected.

The consumer website is one component of a broader public education effort. IAAO is also developing fact sheets, infographics, social media content, messaging guidance and other resources that members can use in their communities.

“Assessors are trusted local voices because they understand their communities and the services those communities provide,” Rasmussen said.“Giving assessors accessible, easy-to-use educational resources provides them with tools to help the public better understand assessment and property valuation.”

For IAAO, the initiative reflects its broader commitment to helping the public understand the assessment profession and property tax system.

“We have a responsibility to help the public better understand the assessment profession,” Rasmussen said.“Clear, accessible information helps people understand how the process works.”

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About IAAO

The International Association of Assessing Officers (IAAO) is a nonprofit educational and research association with a membership of nearly 8,500 professionals working in the property valuation and property tax fields. IAAO promotes innovation and excellence in property valuation and administration through professional development, research, standards and education.

CONTACT: Derek Helms International Association of Assessing Officers (816) 701-8141...