RWA WEEK Singapore Announces New Wave Of Institutional Speakers As October Event Draws Closer

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)- With less than a month to go until RWA WEEK Singapore, the organizers have announced a new wave of confirmed speakers and further details of the week-long program, which will bring together leading institutional investors, regulators, financial infrastructure providers, asset managers, family offices, blockchain founders, and Web3 companies in Singapore from October 5–9, 2026.

RWA WEEK Singapore is set to become one of the region's key gatherings focused on the rapidly developing real-world asset tokenization economy, bringing together the traditional financial sector and the global digital asset industry at a time when institutional interest in tokenized assets continues to accelerate. The five-day program will feature a series of high-level events, curated investor meetings, private networking opportunities, and institutional discussions culminating in the flagship RWA Summit Singapore on October 9 at Marina One West Tower.

The RWA WEEK program will open on October 5 with THE DEALFLOW, a dedicated gathering for investors, asset managers, family offices, and capital allocators focused on curated networking, investment opportunities, and deal-making. The event is co-hosted by KundaBox. On October 6, TOKENISED VIP Singapore will bring together a highly curated group of institutional investors, RWA SUMMIT speakers, financial institutions, asset managers, family offices, founders, and senior digital asset executives for discussions around real-world tokenization use cases and institutional blockchain adoption. The week will culminate with RWA Summit Singapore on October 9, bringing together the wider RWA ecosystem for a full day of discussions, insights, networking, and business opportunities. The flagship summit is expected to attract more than 1,500 attendees, over 70 speakers, and upwards of 200 investors shaping the future of asset tokenization.

The organizers have also announced a new group of confirmed speakers who will join the previously revealed lineup. The latest additions include Adriel Wong, Head of Private Sector – APAC at TRM Labs; Yalini Isweran, Executive Director, Innovation Strategy at DTCC Digital Assets; Huong T Tran, Founder & Managing Partner at 6igma Ventures; and Melody He, Co-Founder & Partner at Spartan Group; Charles d'Haussy, CEO at dYdX Foundation; Pei Chen, CEO of Theoriq; Peter Kadish, Managing Director at LynxCap Investments.

The new speakers bring together expertise spanning financial regulation, institutional policy, financial market infrastructure, blockchain intelligence, investment, venture capital, decentralized infrastructure, and digital asset adoption. Their participation further strengthens the institutional focus of the Singapore edition as the RWA sector moves from early experimentation toward practical implementation across global financial markets.

They join an already strong lineup of confirmed speakers, including Yat Siu, Executive Chairman of Animoca Brands; Viv Diwakar, Head of Foundation at Canton; Edwin Mata, Co-Founder & CEO at Brickken; Julian Kwan, Co-Founder & CRO at IXS;

The growing speaker lineup reflects the broader evolution of the RWA market, where conversations are increasingly moving beyond the concept of tokenization itself toward the infrastructure, regulation, compliance, liquidity, custody, investment structures, and institutional frameworks required for tokenized assets to scale. The presence of senior representatives from organizations such as the Monetary Authority of Singapore, DTCC Digital Assets, and TRM Labs highlights the growing intersection between traditional financial infrastructure and the digital asset ecosystem.

RWA WEEK has also continued to expand its network of strategic partners supporting the Singapore edition. LYNXCAP Investments , dYdX , InvestaX , GeoTicker , Pharos and Theoriq TRM Labs UVECON, a company of UVC GROUP.

RWA WEEK has established a growing international presence across major financial and digital asset hubs including Hong Kong, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Seoul, and Singapore. Previous editions of RWA Summit have attracted hundreds of participants and leading voices from finance, digital assets, investment, and regulation. The Hong Kong edition welcomed more than 750 attendees and over 50 speakers, while the Dubai edition brought together representatives from leading Web3 companies, investment funds, exchanges, and regulatory organizations.

Singapore represents a particularly important destination for the next edition of RWA WEEK given the city's position as a global financial center and its role in the development of digital asset regulation, financial innovation, and institutional blockchain infrastructure. As banks, asset managers, investment firms, and technology companies increasingly explore tokenized funds, securities, private credit, real estate, and other real-world assets, Singapore is emerging as one of the key markets where traditional finance and blockchain-based infrastructure are converging.

“We are witnessing the RWA market transition from experimentation to real institutional integration,” said Ivan V. Ivanov, Co-Founder of UVECON , UVC GROUP and RWA WEEK.“RWA WEEK is designed to bring together the different sides of this market - institutional capital, financial infrastructure, regulators, technology providers, and Web3 innovators - and create an environment where meaningful partnerships, capital allocation, and real-world tokenization use cases can emerge. The strength of the Singapore lineup demonstrates how quickly this sector is developing.”

With only weeks remaining before RWA WEEK Singapore, preparations for the event are now entering their final stage. Interest from institutional participants, investors, founders, and industry professionals continues to build as the October program approaches, with attendees encouraged to secure their access ahead of the event.

RWA WEEK Singapore will take place October 5–9, 2026, with RWA Summit Singapore taking place on October 9 at Marina One West Tower.

More information: