Soci Expands Genius Reputation Agent With Three New Skills For Customer Feedback And Recovery

New agentic skills recover unhappy customers in the moment...and turn happy ones into published reviews, at every location, without adding headcount.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SAN DIEGO, Calif., October 6, 2026 – SOCi Inc., the Agentic Workforce built for multi-location visibility, today launched a solution that recovers the customers multi-location brands are quietly losing, while turning happy ones into brand ambassadors. Three new Skills for SOCi's Genius Reputation Agent - Conversational Surveys, Review Generation, and Voice of Customer - reach every customer while the experience is still fresh, resolve the problem in the moment, turn the good experiences into published reviews, and analyze all the conversations to deliver actionable business insights at every location, without adding a single person.What the Genius Reputation Agent Does: Reach, Converse, Resolve, Amplify, AnalyzeA real conversation changes the math at every step. Measured against static forms, SOCi customer data and industry benchmarks show 3.5x more survey responses, 3x more issues resolved, and 25% more 5-star reviews, with response coverage rising from an industry-typical 36% to 100%.The bundle gives every location an agent with the skills that runs that loop end to end:Reach. The agent analyzes open, click, and response data to pick the best time, channel, and message for each customer, replacing blind sends that go unopened.Converse. A real conversation in the brand's voice replaces the static form, with every follow-up question adapting to the answer just given. The brand learns why, not just the score.Resolve. The moment sentiment turns negative, the agent acts in-thread with a resolution the brand has pre-approved, while the brand still has the customer's attention.Amplify. When a customer signals a great experience, Review Generation drafts a review from quotes that customer already gave, then lets them post to Google or Facebook in one tap. Customers shown their own words are nearly twice as likely to post.Analyze. Every conversation flows into Voice of Customer, clustered into themes and sentiment, and delivered to each location and rolled up to corporate.“The customers walking out the door rarely tell you they're leaving. They just don't come back, and you find out a quarter later in a number. Our industry sold measurement for twenty years and called it customer experience. Measurement was never the point. Recovery was. Asking at the right moment and acting in the next five minutes is what brings a customer back... and now every location can do that.”Afif Khoury, CEO and Co-Founder, SOCiPilot ResultsIn pilot with a multi-location brand, the Genius Reputation Agent delivered:90% of customer issues closed out, across 16,646 customer responses45% fewer 1-star reviews23% more 5-star reviewsAverage location Google rating up from 3.88 to 4.38“We've been using NPS surveys for years. We get the score back, and then... nothing. Our team is too lean to chase every unhappy comment, so we don't. Conversational Surveys is a game changer.” - Pilot CustomerAvailabilityAll three Skills are generally available October 6, 2026 as the Conversational Surveys Core Bundle for the Genius Reputation Agent. Any multi-location brand can request a demo at . Existing SOCi customers can also request a demo through their account team.About SOCiMaking Every Location VisibleSOCi is redefining how multi-location enterprises achieve local and AI search visibility with the industry's first and most deployed agentic workforce. With more than 400,000 agents already in market, and built specifically for distributed brands, SOCi's brand-trained agents are guided by a unified visibility engine that autonomously executes and optimizes local marketing work across AI search, GEO ecosystems, social, and reviews, ensuring every location is visible, discoverable, and growing in today's geo-driven landscape. Trusted by leading brands like Ford, Ace Hardware, and Liberty Tax, and recognized by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies, SOCi transforms marketing from software you manage into work that gets done, intelligently, consistently, and at scale.Learn more at or contact....

Kaci McBride

SOCi

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SOCi Expands Genius Reputation Agent With Three New Skills for Customer Feedback and Recovery News Provided By SOCi October 06, 2026, 11:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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