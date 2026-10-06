New Book“The Toxicity Tax” Exposes The Hidden Costs Of Dysfunction At Work And Shows How To Break The Cycle

“The Toxicity Tax: Why Dysfunction Costs More Than You Think and How to Break Free,” by Claire L. Feagley, Ph.D., is now available from Advantage Books.

Advantage Books, publisher of“The Toxicity Tax: Why Dysfunction Costs More Than You Think and How to Break Free.”

Claire L. Feagley, Ph.D., business psychologist, certified executive coach and author of“The Toxicity Tax: Why Dysfunction Costs More Than You Think and How to Break Free.”

Claire Feagley's“The Toxicity Tax” reveals the hidden costs of workplace dysfunction and offers tools to build healthier cultures.

- Claire L. Feagley, D, FL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Business psychologist and certified executive coach Claire L. Feagley, Ph.D., examines the personal, organizational and financial consequences of toxic workplace culture in her new book,“The Toxicity Tax: Why Dysfunction Costs More Than You Think and How to Break Free.” Published by Advantage Books and distributed by Simon & Schuster, the book is now available at major and independent book retailers nationwide.Workplace toxicity is more than disagreement, discomfort or a single bad interaction, Feagley argues. It develops when harmful behaviors become repeated patterns that are normalized over time. Dismissive communication, chronic distrust, boundary violations and fear of speaking up can gradually become part of how an organization operates. The real damage comes from repeated patterns that erode trust, safety and well-being.“Toxic behavior isn't tough leadership. It's expensive leadership,” Feagley writes. Drawing on business psychology, executive coaching and peer-reviewed research, she examines how normalized dysfunction can affect concentration, creativity, collaboration and decision-making, turning culture from a perceived“soft” issue into a business performance concern.“The Toxicity Tax” also looks beyond the workplace to explore how patterns learned in families and relationships can influence the behavior people bring into organizations. Feagley examines why people may normalize unhealthy dynamics, how prolonged stress affects trust and well-being, and why self-awareness is an important step toward disrupting those patterns.The book also examines mergers and acquisitions, where cultural differences can create significant challenges during integration. Building on her doctoral research, Feagley introduces principles from her Cultural Integration and Due Diligence Framework, designed to help leaders consider culture before a transaction closes and throughout integration.Feagley moves from identifying dysfunction to helping readers address it. Through research, real-world stories and practical exercises, she offers tools for recognizing unhealthy patterns, setting boundaries, rebuilding trust and creating greater psychological safety. The book is intended for leaders and professionals who want to understand the costs of normalized dysfunction and make deliberate choices to create healthier, higher-performing cultures.Ultimately,“The Toxicity Tax” asks leaders to consider what individuals, teams and organizations pay when harmful patterns are allowed to continue. Feagley's message is that healthier cultures begin when people learn to recognize those patterns, understand their effects and choose a different way forward.About Claire L. Feagley, Ph.D.Claire L. Feagley, Ph.D., is a business psychologist, certified executive coach and founder of Meraki and Fraser Solutions. She has more than 15 years of experience advising leaders and organizations through cultural change, organizational growth and complex transitions across the federal and commercial sectors. She holds a doctorate in business psychology from the Chicago School of Professional Psychology and trained in executive leadership coaching through Georgetown University. Her doctoral research produced the Cultural Integration and Due Diligence Framework, a tool for assessing organizational culture during mergers and acquisitions. She resides in the greater Tampa, Florida, area.About Advantage BooksAdvantage Books is an imprint of the publishing arm of Advantage | The Authority Company. For two decades, Advantage Books has helped CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and other professionals share their expertise and build their Authority by writing a book. Over the years, Advantage has given these authors an alternative to traditional nonfiction publishing. Advantage authors are leaders who have credentials and expertise to share, combined with a strong reputation in their industry. Advantage Books provides these authors with a team of experts to assist in such areas as book concept and developmental writing, editorial and design, printing and distribution, and promotions.

Haley Glover

Advantage | The Authority Company

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New Book“The Toxicity Tax” Exposes the Hidden Costs of Dysfunction at Work and Shows How to Break the Cycle News Provided By Advantage Media October 06, 2026, 11:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Companies



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