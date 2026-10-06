New Book 'Through The Glass Bottom' Helps Leaders Navigate The Hidden Currents That Shape Careers And Organizations

“Through the Glass Bottom: Navigating Leadership's Hidden Currents,” by Dr. Luz M. Longsworth, is now available from Advantage Books.

Advantage Books, publisher of“Through the Glass Bottom: Navigating Leadership's Hidden Currents,” by Dr. Luz M. Longsworth.

Dr. Luz M. Longsworth, leadership development expert and author of“Through the Glass Bottom: Navigating Leadership's Hidden Currents.”

Luz Longsworth's“Through the Glass Bottom” helps leaders see hidden workplace dynamics and lead with clarity, courage and authenticity.

- Dr. Luz M. LongsworthCHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Leadership development expert Dr. Luz M. Longsworth draws on more than 30 years of experience across higher education, business and regional leadership in her new book,“Through the Glass Bottom: Navigating Leadership's Hidden Currents.” Published by Advantage Books and distributed by Simon & Schuster, the book is now available at major and independent book retailers nationwide.Leadership challenges are not always visible, Longsworth writes. Like a glass-bottom boat that reveals what is happening beneath the water, her book encourages readers to look beyond titles and organizational charts to recognize the unspoken expectations, relationships, cultural dynamics and personal beliefs that influence how people lead and advance.Drawing on her own“zigzag” career across academia, financial services, manufacturing and other sectors, Longsworth shares lessons from successes, setbacks and unexpected transitions. She explores ambition, authenticity, vulnerability, organizational politics, self-advocacy and the challenge of leading without sacrificing the values that define who you are.“No dream is worth chasing if it costs you who you are,” Longsworth writes. The principle reflects a central theme of the book: Effective leadership does not require people to abandon kindness, empathy or authenticity in pursuit of authority and advancement. Instead, Longsworth encourages leaders to understand their values, recognize their strengths and make deliberate choices about how they want to lead.The book has particular relevance for women navigating leadership environments where gender expectations and less visible barriers can shape opportunity. Longsworth examines issues including the“glass cliff,” competition among women, the importance of collaborative networks and the need to advocate for yourself when others may not recognize the full range of your abilities. She also challenges readers to look beyond formal titles to identify influential leaders throughout an organization.Each chapter combines personal stories with practical guidance and reflection questions. Longsworth introduces recurring“Glass Bottom Insights” designed to help readers recognize hidden risks and opportunities, while sections titled“Navigating the Waters” translate those observations into practical leadership lessons. The book is written for executives, emerging leaders and professionals seeking to lead with greater clarity, confidence and integrity.Ultimately,“Through the Glass Bottom” presents leadership as a continuing journey rather than a straight climb up a corporate ladder. Longsworth encourages readers to pay attention to what lies beneath the surface, adapt to unexpected turns and develop a leadership approach grounded in purpose and self-awareness. Simon & Schuster describes the book as a guide to helping women navigate unspoken expectations, cultural barriers, burnout and self-doubt while leading with both strength and empathy.About Dr. Luz M. LongsworthDr. Luz M. Longsworth is a higher education professional, leadership consultant, researcher, writer and speaker with more than 30 years of executive experience in academia and business. She has led university campuses across the Caribbean and held senior roles in manufacturing and financial services, with experience working across multiple jurisdictions and with organizations on five continents. Her research and practice focus on virtual leadership in higher education, leadership development, women in leadership, and organizational transformation and change.Longsworth holds a Doctorate in Business Administration in Higher Education Management from the University of Bath, a Master of Business Administration in marketing and a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish and French with first-class honors from the University of the West Indies, Mona, and a Master of Arts in Hispanic Studies from Queen's University in Ontario, Canada. Her most recent university post was pro vice-chancellor for global affairs and principal of the University of the West Indies Open Campus. She currently heads the Sandals Corporate University which serves 20,000 team members across the CaribbeanAbout Advantage BooksAdvantage Books is an imprint of the publishing arm of Advantage | The Authority Company. For two decades, Advantage Books has helped CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and other professionals share their expertise and build their Authority by writing a book. Over the years, Advantage has given these authors an alternative to traditional nonfiction publishing. Advantage authors are leaders who have credentials and expertise to share, combined with a strong reputation in their industry. Advantage Books provides these authors with a team of experts to assist in such areas as book concept and developmental writing, editorial and design, printing and distribution, and promotions.

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New Book 'Through the Glass Bottom' Helps Leaders Navigate the Hidden Currents That Shape Careers and Organizations News Provided By Advantage Media October 06, 2026, 11:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Travel & Tourism Industry



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