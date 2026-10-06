Podean, In Partnership With Jungle Scout, Launches The Marketplace Indextm 2026, Benchmarking 3,500+ Global Amazon Brands

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Marketplace Index Report

Now in its fourth year, the annual benchmark scores 3,500+ brands across six global markets and adds AI Readiness as a new fifth scoring pillar.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Podean, a global marketplace partner, announced the launch of The Marketplace IndexTM 2026, the company's annual benchmark of Amazon brand performance in partnership with Jungle Scout, the industry-leading Amazon data platform. Now in its fourth year, the report scores more than 3,500 brands across the most competitive categories in six key global markets - Australia, Brazil, Germany, Mexico, the UK and the US - giving brands a clear, data-backed view of how they stack up and where the opportunity to grow is greatest.New for 2026, the report introduces AI Readiness as a fifth scoring pillar, joining Retail, Content, Customer, and Media, reflecting the growing role AI-driven shopping assistants and discovery tools play in how customers find and buy on Amazon."Brands have no shortage of data, but understanding what strong performance actually looks like is much harder," said Travis Johnson, CEO of Podean. "The Marketplace IndexTM turns millions of performance signals into meaningful benchmarks that show brands where they stand, who is setting the pace, and where the biggest opportunities remain.""The Marketplace Index gives brands a clearer view of how the marketplace is evolving and where new opportunities are emerging," said Jay Lovelace, CEO of Jungle Scout. "We're proud to partner with Podean and contribute Jungle Scout's Amazon marketplace data to the report, adding the category, brand, product, and keyword-level detail brands need to know exactly where to compete and invest."Podean and Jungle Scout have partnered for five years, with 2026 marking their second collaboration on The Marketplace IndexTM. Jungle Scout supplies the underlying Amazon data that powers the report's scoring model, while the two companies work closely throughout the report's creation to ensure the data and insights are as accurate and complete as possible.The Story Behind the DataThe Marketplace IndexTM 2026 makes the case that winning on Amazon today requires a full-funnel, multi-market strategy that includes media, content, and increasingly, AI readiness.- Category Leadership. The Marketplace IndexTM reveals which brands are leading their categories on Amazon and the strategies they use to build and sustain a competitive advantage.- Competitive Insights. The report shows how brands compare against category peers, market competitors, and the leading brands across the broader Amazon ecosystem.- Performance Blueprint. The Marketplace IndexTM provides clear benchmarks brands can use to measure performance, evaluate strengths and weaknesses, and guide strategic improvements.- Year-Over-Year Progression. The report tracks how brand performance has evolved over the past three years, highlighting where meaningful gains or declines have occurred.- Global Comparisons. The Marketplace IndexTM shows how brands in each market stack up against peers across other Amazon marketplaces, identifying where performance standards differ globally and where growth opportunities exist beyond a brand's home market.Key Findings (United States)- Everyday essentials lead the digital shelf. Health & Household, Beauty & Personal Care, and Pet Supplies are the top-performing categories, with nearly three in four brands scoring above the market average, versus about half elsewhere. At the top, leading brands are separated by fractions of a point.- Established leaders stay on top by continuing to adapt. Top scorers include household names such as Nespresso, Starbucks, e.l.f., Neutrogena, Aquaphor, Pampers and Lysol, most of which also lead their categories in sales. Many held top spots last year too, proof that leadership comes from constant refinement.- Brand scores continue to climb. Scores are rising again, driven by investment in content and the visual foundation of product pages. Content scores rose 2 percentage points from last year, with titles, image stacks, A+ Content and brand stores now scoring around 90% or higher, up significantly since 2023.- Brands defend their name but miss the wider search aisle. Media remains the weakest area at 41% of available points. Brands protect their own brand terms reasonably well but lag on broader category searches, where shoppers discover new products, in an area shaped by competition and budget.- AI readiness is the next frontier. AI readiness averages just 64%. To win with voice and AI assistants, brands need to move from keyword-heavy copy to intent-driven content that answers real customer questions. US brands lead other regions."The Marketplace IndexTM delivers actionable data highlighting where the most lucrative growth and expansion opportunities exist for brands across Amazon's key global markets," said Anna Atkin, Managing Director, North America, at Podean. "Podean is uniquely equipped to help brands capture this value through an end-to-end, full-funnel offering backed by an expansive global footprint. By pairing global scale with deep, on-the-ground local expertise, Podean translates high-level marketplace intelligence into localized execution that drives scalable performance worldwide."The Marketplace Index is Now AvailableThe Marketplace IndexTM 2026 is available starting Oct. 6 at podean/intelligence, with localized versions for each of the six markets covered in the report. Brand-specific reports may be available on request by contacting Raphiel Bacar at....About PodeanFounded in 2019, Podean is the world's largest independent global marketplace partner and the industry's most awarded, with over 12 Amazon Partner Award titles. With more than 450 marketplace professionals across 20 countries and five continents, Podean delivers end-to-end management services across strategy, content, retail media, advertising, social commerce, analytics, and technology. The firm supports 500+ brands across 110+ marketplaces, including Amazon, Walmart, Target, Instacart, TikTok Shop, and Mercado Libre, managing more than $600M in media and driving $5B+ in combined client sales. For more information, visit .About Jungle ScoutJungle Scout delivers Amazon insights on demand. Built on more than 11 years of proprietary data and visibility into 40,000+ live seller integrations and 600M tracked products, it gives brands the clearest view of what's happening across categories, competitors, pricing, search, market share, and advertising. Its MCP and AI tools turn that data conversational, turning signals into decisions wherever teams work. Learn more at junglescout.

Travis Johnson

Podean

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Podean, in partnership with Jungle Scout, launches The Marketplace IndexTM 2026, Benchmarking 3,500+ Global Amazon Brands News Provided By PODEAN October 06, 2026, 11:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Technology



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