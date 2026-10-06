Salesfocus Solutions Introduces MARS AI To Give ETF Providers A More Complete View Of ETF Sales And Growth Opportunities

MARS ETF Reporting and Distribution Intelligence

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SalesFocus Solutions (SFS ), a fintech leader serving the asset management industry, announced the continued expansion of MARSto include a new generative AI enhancement that enables ETF providers to analyze vast amounts of distribution data to identify actionable new business and cross-sell opportunities.Since 2017, SFS' clients have used MARS to consolidate ETF data from multiple sources into one environment for analysis, reporting, reconciliation, and distribution intelligence. MARS supports both standard and custom data feeds and processes ETF data from sources that include:. Third-party holdings and flows. Dealer and distributor data packs. 13F data providers. Market share data providers. Custodians. Custom data sets and interfacesSFS' clients use this consolidated data to:. Analyze activity at the firm, branch or office, representative, and advisor team levels. Report across the full book of business. Estimate sales and redemptions. Evaluate market shareNicole Callies, Director of Sales and Account Management at SFS, stated,“Data quality has always been critical for accurate distribution intelligence and, even more so now with the advent of AI to help mine vast amounts of data and discern patterns, trends, and new insights, which relies on accurate underlying data.” Callies continued,“Raw ETF data may contain incomplete, inconsistent, or unreliable records.” SFS cleans and standardizes the data so clients can use it confidently for channel and territory assignments, ETF sales analytics, reporting, CRM integration, and complex AI-supported analysis.For ETF Providers and asset managers, the MARS system, along with SFS's data cleaning services, provides business benefits, such as:.Unified visibility: Consolidated transaction and asset activity for all products such as ETFs, model portfolios, mutual funds, managed accounts, UCITS, UMAs, SICAVs, CITs, interval funds, DCIO/retirement products, and alternative investments in one AI data mining, reporting, or delivery to an in-house data warehouse.Greater transparency: View products, including ETF activity, at the firm, branch/office, advisor, and advisor team levels.CRM-ready data: Provide sales teams with standardized, reliable ETF information in their CRM system.Automated alerts: Generate alerts when defined business rules or advisor activity patterns appear, such as a representative's first sale or an increased risk of redemptions.At the foundation of SFS' MARS AITM and its ETF reporting is a commitment to data accuracy. Utilizing client-specific data cleansing processes, extensive data libraries, and proprietary algorithms refined over more than two decades, MARS identifies and eliminates inaccurate, incomplete, and duplicate records before they impact reporting, analytics, and business decisions. The result is a trusted source of distribution intelligence that empowers firms to target the right advisors, team buying units, and opportunities to drive growth in assets under management.MARS isn't limited to ETFs. Firms can consolidate and analyze activity across products including mutual funds, model portfolios, managed accounts, UCITS, UMAs, SICAVs, CITs, interval funds, DCIO/retirement products, and alternative investments.To learn more about SFS's ETF reporting, MARS AI, or data cleaning capabilities, contact Nicole Callies, Director of Sales and Account Management, at 414.795.6956 or....About SFS MARSSFS MARS is a fintech leader in Distribution Intelligence and Master Data Management(MDM) for asset management firms. With a suite of advanced tools including MARS AITM and MARS for SalesforceSFS enables firms to gain deep insights into their market performance and optimize their sales and marketing strategies. Trusted by top 100 AUM asset managers, SFS continues to innovate and provide cutting-edge solutions for the evolving financial landscape. More information about SFS can be found at: .

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SalesFocus Solutions

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SalesFocus Solutions Introduces MARS AI to Give ETF Providers a More Complete View of ETF Sales and Growth Opportunities News Provided By SalesFocus Solutions October 06, 2026, 11:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



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