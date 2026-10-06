Laughlin Associates Brings 'Magnify Your Wealth' To Dallas, Continuing Its Five-Decade Mission For Entrepreneurs

“Entrepreneurs don't need more noise. They need access, perspective and the opportunity to sit across the table from experienced professionals who can help them make better-informed decisions.”

Magnify Your Wealth brings professionals across tax, asset protection, estate planning, business strategy and wealth together with entrepreneurs for three days in Dallas, Nov. 13–15.

Entrepreneurs and professionals connect at Magnify Your Wealth, a three-day gathering designed around education, access, collaboration and meaningful business conversations.

Three-day Dallas summit cuts through the noise, giving entrepreneurs direct access to professionals in tax, asset protection, estate planning and wealth.

- Aaron Scott YoungDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Business owners have access to more information than ever before. But more information hasn't necessarily made the path to building and protecting wealth any clearer.Between social media, podcasts, online experts and an endless stream of advice about taxes, asset protection, investing, estate planning and building wealth, entrepreneurs face a different challenge: determining which information is credible, what applies to their situation and what move to make next.After more than five decades of working alongside entrepreneurs, Laughlin Associates believes business owners deserve greater access to experienced professionals who can help them answer those questions.That mission is behind the Magnify Your Wealth Summit, taking place November 13–15, 2026, in the Dallas area at Hilton Dallas/Southlake Town Square.The three-day gathering brings professionals from multiple disciplines together with business owners and investors to explore how business growth, tax strategy, asset protection, estate planning, investing and long-term wealth planning connect.But Laughlin Associates says what differentiates Magnify Your Wealth isn't simply who takes the stage.It's what happens when they step off it.Speakers and professionals remain accessible throughout the three-day Summit, giving attendees opportunities to continue conversations, ask questions and participate in one-on-one strategy sessions addressing their individual business needs and goals.The result is designed to feel less like a traditional conference and more like an entrepreneurial think tank - a place where business owners at different stages can step away from the daily demands of running a company, cut through the noise and spend three days focused on what they're building, what they're protecting and where they want to go next.“Small business owners take tremendous risks to build companies, create opportunities and provide for their families, yet they're often left trying to navigate some of their most important business and financial decisions on their own,” said Aaron Scott Young, Chairman of Laughlin Associates.“After more than five decades of working with entrepreneurs, we believe they deserve direct access to experienced professionals, credible information and a place where they can ask real questions about their own situation. That's what Magnify Your Wealth is about.”Bringing the Professionals Into One RoomLarger organizations and wealthy families can often draw upon teams of specialized professionals when making significant financial decisions. For many entrepreneurs, that expertise is spread across separate relationships - or may not be readily accessible at all.A business owner may need to consider entity structure, taxes, liability protection, estate planning, investments, insurance, succession and long-term wealth strategy, with a decision in one area potentially affecting another.Magnify Your Wealth was created to bring those conversations closer together.The 2026 speaker lineup includes professionals and entrepreneurs with experience spanning asset protection, estate planning, trusts, tax strategy, intellectual property law, strategic financing, business credit, self-directed investing, artificial intelligence, marketing, entrepreneurship and business operations.Rather than simply providing attendees with more information, the Summit is intended to help them identify better questions, understand how different strategies may intersect and leave with greater clarity about the decisions they need to explore next.“Entrepreneurs don't need more noise,” Young said.“They need access, perspective and the opportunity to sit across the table from people with experience in areas that can have a meaningful impact on their business and future.”A Summit Dedicated to the People Who BuildMagnify Your Wealth reflects a mission Laughlin Associates has pursued since 1972: supporting the entrepreneurs and small business owners willing to take the risks, put in the work and build something of their own.That mission carries additional significance in 2026 as Laughlin Associates joins the Inc. 5000, Inc.'s annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.The recognition puts Laughlin among the entrepreneurs it has spent decades serving - businesses navigating growth, change and the increasingly complex decisions that can accompany success.Magnify Your Wealth is dedicated to those business owners.The Summit welcomes entrepreneurs and investors at different stages - from those building the foundation of their businesses to experienced owners thinking about protecting accumulated assets, creating greater financial independence and building a lasting legacy.Attendees will have opportunities to explore topics including:Business and entity structureTax strategy and planningAsset protectionEstate planning and trustsBusiness credit and strategic financingInvestment strategiesArtificial intelligence and business growthLong-term wealth and legacy planningThe event also includes networking, strategy sessions and opportunities to interact directly with speakers and other attendees throughout the three days.Magnify Your Wealth SummitNovember 13–15, 2026Hilton Dallas/Southlake Town SquareDallas–Fort Worth, TexasThe Summit is open to business owners, entrepreneurs and investors nationwide and is not limited to Laughlin Associates clients.For event information, the current speaker lineup and registration, visit MagnifyYourWealth.About Laughlin AssociatesSince 1972, Laughlin Associates, Inc. has worked with entrepreneurs and small business owners across the United States to help establish, maintain and strengthen their business entities.The company provides business formation, registered agent and corporate compliance services, including its Corporate Veil Protection Service, with a long-standing focus on helping entrepreneurs properly maintain the business structures they have worked to build.In 2026, Laughlin Associates was named to the Inc. 5000, Inc.'s annual ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies.For more information about Laughlin Associates, visit LaughlinUSA.Media ContactMeghan ColeLaughlin Associates, Inc.775-220-1949...

Meghan Cole

Laughlin Associates

+1 7752201949

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Laughlin Associates Brings 'Magnify Your Wealth' to Dallas, Continuing Its Five-Decade Mission for Entrepreneurs News Provided By Laughlin Associates October 06, 2026, 11:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail, Social Media



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