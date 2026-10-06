'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan': Delhi L-G, CM Launch Schemes To Build Healthier 'Viksit Dilli'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor T.S. Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday launched key healthcare initiatives under the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', promising to build a healthier Viksit Dilli using technology and compassionate care.

In a message on social media platform X, the Lieutenant Governor said, "Joined Chief Minister @gupta_rekha Ji and Health Minister @drpankajbjp Ji at Tyagraj Stadium to launch key healthcare initiatives under the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', in line with PM @narendramodi Ji's vision of an inclusive #ViksitBharat."

"Recognising the vital role of our frontline ASHA workers, their monthly honorarium has been doubled from Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000. Also launched Project ANMOL for advanced newborn screening, a dedicated State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) centre at GB Pant Hospital, and a transparent Nursing Home Management portal. Technology, stronger public health systems and compassionate care will drive our efforts towards a healthier #ViksitDilli," Sandhu added.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also share a message on X after the event.

"Delhi's health services were advanced at the ASHA Conference-2026 alongside the Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu Ji," Chief Minister Gupta said.

"The incentive amount for ASHA sisters has been increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000. This will provide financial support to Delhi's 6,690 ASHA sisters and further strengthen door-to-door health services," she added.

"SOTTO has been launched at GB Pant Hospital. Now, there will be better coordination in the entire process of organ donation and transplantation, enabling timely assistance to reach patients in need," Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said.

"The Auxiliary Nurse Midwife Online (ANMOL) scheme has been expanded. Under this, screening for 56 health conditions in newborns in Delhi is being conducted completely free of cost, making early identification and treatment of diseases possible," she added.

"The Nursing Home Management System Portal has been launched, which will make processes related to nursing homes more simple, transparent, and accountable," she said.

"Under the guidance of the Prime Minister @narendramodiJi, our resolve is that health services become more accessible, health protection reaches every corner of society, and every hand engaged in service receives due respect," the Chief Minister said on X.

"On this occasion, a large number of ASHA sisters were present, including Cabinet member Pankaj Kumar Singh Ji," Chief Minister Rekha Gupta noted on X.