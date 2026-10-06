75-Year-Old Retired Teacher Strangled At Gurugram Home After She Refuses Rs 100 During Theft Bid

A 75-year-old retired Delhi government school teacher was allegedly strangled to death after a 22-year-old man broke into her dilapidated home in New Colony, Gurgaon with the intention of stealing, only to be confronted by her.

The accused, identified as Suraj Gupta, allegedly demanded Rs 100 from Madhu Sharma after entering her house on Sunday night. When she refused, he reportedly attacked her and fled, leaving her dead on the floor.

According to police, a neighbour spotted Gupta approaching Sharma's house around 8.15pm. He allegedly stood outside for some time, looked around and then sneaked into the house.

Moments later, screams and cries were heard from inside. The neighbour rushed home, alerted his father and other residents, and called the police. He then returned to the spot with five to six neighbours.

As the group approached the house, Gupta allegedly fled and hid among trees behind the property. The area was difficult to see in the darkness, allowing him to escape from the immediate vicinity.

Residents who entered the house found Sharma lying dead near the door of a room. Police said Gupta had entered the house intending to steal. After spotting Sharma, he allegedly demanded Rs 100 from her. When she refused, he allegedly punched her in the abdomen before fleeing.

Following a written complaint, an FIR was registered at New Colony police station on Sunday under Section 103(1) of the BNS for murder.

“A police team reached the spot and informed senior officers. Forensics, scene-of-crime and fingerprint teams were called to examine the house and collect evidence,” police spokesperson Sandeep Turan said.

Sharma's body was sent for an autopsy. The examination, conducted by a board of two doctors after her family arrived, confirmed strangulation as the cause of death. Police said there were no visible injury marks on her body apart from an impression around her neck.

Her body was later handed over to her relatives, and her last rites were performed on Monday.

Gupta was arrested on Monday near Laxmi Bazaar Park in Pratap Nagar. Police said he is originally from Devdha village in Bihar's Samastipur district and currently lives in Madanpuri, Gurgaon. He works at construction sites, where he makes iron reinforcement structures used in buildings.

Sharma had been living alone for years in her parental home after the death of her parents. She had separated from her husband, who died in 2010. The couple had no children.

Her nephew Sahil, who lives in Faridabad, said Sharma had stayed with his family for several days because her Gurgaon house was in poor condition. She returned only last week to complete bank-related formalities.

“We had no idea about her death and came to know about it after seeing the news reports. It is very sad and shocking,” he added.