Delhi Traffic Alert: Connaught Place, Parliament Street Choke Amid INDIA Bloc March

MENAFN - Live Mint) Barricading and traffic diversions across central Delhi caused widespread congestion on Tuesday as the INDIA bloc's march towards the Election Commission disrupted vehicular movement in the New Delhi area.

Traffic crawls across central Delhi

Several major roads, including those around India Gate, Connaught Place, Parliament Street and Jantar Mantar, witnessed heavy traffic. Vehicles moved at a crawl as commuters encountered repeated stoppages and diversions imposed in view of the march.

The traffic queues also extended to connecting roads, leaving motorists with limited options to bypass the affected stretches. Several commuters said they remained stuck in traffic for at least an hour.

Commuters turn to Metro, walking

The prolonged delays forced some commuters to leave their vehicles behind and use the Metro or walk to reach their destinations in central Delhi. Visuals from the area showed dense lines of vehicles on roads affected by the security restrictions and diversions.

Traffic movement was particularly impacted on Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, Rafi Marg, Parliament Street, Motilal Nehru Marg, Teen Murti Marg, Prithviraj Road, Windsor Place, Ashoka Road and Jantar Mantar Road.

"Traffic was moving at almost zero speed and the queue barely moved. We were stuck for nearly an hour before some of us decided to get down and take the Metro instead," a commuter stuck on Ashoka Road said.

Traffic was also affected across the New Delhi area, with movement hit on Krishna Menon Marg, Rajpath and Circular Road, while heavy congestion was reported at several roundabouts around India Gate. Another commuter reported a complete traffic jam from Mori Gate roundabout towards Hamilton Road and Pul Dufferin rail over bridge.

| PM Modi calls Rajpath 'symbol of slavery' after inaugurating Kartavya Path

Another commuter said roads around India Gate were heavily congested, with restrictions and diversions on several routes making it difficult to move between adjoining areas.

"The entire road near the Taj and Marriott was blocked for VIP movement and thousands of vehicles were left stuck. There was heavy barricading and no easy way through," the commuter said.

The police also said restrictions around the Taj and Marriott hotels were linked to VIP/VVIP movements and were imposed according to operational and security requirements.

"We understand the concern regarding traffic restrictions in the vicinity of Taj and Marriott hotels and the resulting congestion. Traffic regulation during VIP/VVIP movements is undertaken as per operational and security requirements and efforts are made to keep such restrictions need-based and for the minimum possible duration," the police said.

| Unpaid traffic challan? SC order's impact on your RC, licence, PUC

The disruption followed special traffic arrangements put in place from 8 am for the INDIA bloc march from Parliament Street to the EC headquarters to protest against the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The Delhi Traffic Police said vehicular movement was being regulated or diverted on several key roads in and around Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, Parliament Street and Jantar Mantar.

Commuters have been advised to avoid unnecessary journeys through Jantar Mantar, Parliament Street, Ashoka Road and adjoining areas and expect diversions, barricading and congestion.

Traffic personnel remain deployed at critical points to manage diversions and ease congestion, with normal movement being restored progressively after the completion of the movements, police said.

The traffic restrictions came as INDIA bloc opposition MPs marched towards the EC headquarters, with heavy security and barricading deployed around Parliament and the poll panel's office ahead of the protest.

High drama unfolded during the march when Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with other MPs and supporters, attempted to proceed towards the EC office. They were stopped near the NITI Aayog office on Parliament Street.

The INDIA bloc has been opposing the SIR exercise and has raised concerns over the revision of electoral rolls, while the Election Commission has rejected allegations of a split among its three-member body and maintained that decisions on the exercise were taken unanimously.

(With inputs from news agency PTI)