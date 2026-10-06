Chiranjeevi: Here's How Much He Got Paid For His First Movie Know Early Career, Salary Details

Chiranjeevi First Movie: Chiranjeevi made his Tollywood acting debut with Pranam Khareedu. You will actually get shocked if you find out his remuneration for this first movie. Read about his early acting career

Megastar Chiranjeevi currently takes home over Rs 60 crore per film. He easily ranks as the highest-paid senior hero. Chiranjeevi actually became the first Telugu actor to touch the one-crore mark. This news created a massive buzz back in the day. It turned into a pan-India hot topic and started big debates. People now know the exact amount he received for his debut acting role. Chiranjeevi himself shared this detail.

Chiranjeevi made his silver screen debut with the movie Pranam Khareedu. He actually got his first acting offer for Punadhirallu. That movie faced shooting and release delays, so Pranam Khareedu released first. K Vasu directed this film. Actors like Rao Gopal Rao and Chandra Mohan played major roles in it. Chiranjeevi did a crucial character in this project. Kranthi Kumar produced the movie. The film hit the screens on September 22, 1978. It received a very good response from the audience.

Chiranjeevi received back-to-back offers even before completing this movie. He became very busy quickly. Fans always wonder about his exact pay for Pranam Khareedu. He actually did not take a single rupee for this film. He worked completely for free. Actors considered getting a movie offer as a huge achievement during those days. It was also his very first chance. He acted without taking any remuneration for this reason. He also worked for free in his initially committed project Punadhirallu.

Chiranjeevi signed Mana Voori Pandavulu as his third film. The producers gave him 1116 rupees for this project. Chiranjeevi called this his first-ever remuneration. He explained that he was not in a position to demand money back then. He revealed this fact on a talk show hosted by Jayaprada. Producer Tammareddy Bharadwaja also mentioned in another interview that he did not pay Chiranjeevi initially. Chiranjeevi did Kothala Rayudu and Mogudu Kavali under his banner. He did not get any pay for those films either. Tammareddy gave him ten thousand rupees during his wedding. He later gave another ten thousand when Chiranjeevi needed money for a Europe trip. Tammareddy also gave him Rs 15,000 when the actor bought a house. Chiranjeevi received only these small amounts during his early career.

Chiranjeevi faced many struggles until the release of Khaidi. He started receiving lakhs in remuneration only after that massive hit. He did not give priority to money in the beginning. He proved his worth as an actor first. He only wanted to entertain the audience. He became a Megastar for this exact reason. Chiranjeevi is currently acting in the movie Kaaka. Bobby is directing this upcoming project. KVN Productions is bankrolling the film. Bollywood actor Anurag Kashyap is playing a negative role in this movie. He joined the shooting sets recently. The makers plan to release this film for next year's Sankranti. Reports suggest that Chiranjeevi is charging around Rs 60 to 70 crore for this project.