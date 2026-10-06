Binance Sees BTC Outflows Peak Since Mid-2023 As Whales Add USDC/Stablecoins

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin 's position with traders may look calm on the charts, but the on-chain activity around one of the biggest liquidity hubs has been anything but. According to new analysis from CryptoQuant, Binance has seen its largest Bitcoin withdrawals in more than three years, with net outflows topping 23,000 BTC in the fourth week of September.

The same report also points to a second, potentially complementary trend: whale-linked entities have been sending more stablecoin capital to Binance -stability that traders often treat as“dry powder” for future buying. Together, the data suggests accumulation behavior off-exchange while liquidity reserves on-exchange rise.

CryptoQuant data shows Binance recorded net Bitcoin outflows of 23,137 BTC in the seven days through Sept. 27-its biggest weekly outflow since June 2023. Binance's total BTC reserves have fallen by nearly 40,000 BTC since Sept. 20, aligning with the outflow surge. CryptoQuant links the outflow trend with improved odds of Bitcoin breaking out of its current trading range. Separate CryptoQuant findings show whale entities increased rolling 30-day stablecoin inflows to Binance by 40% since mid-August. Bitcoin has been trading in a range between $82,500 and $87,400 since Sept. 21, with exchange liquidity dynamics cited as a factor behind muted moves.

Key takeawaysBinance outflows hit a three-year high

CryptoQuant's analysis focused on Binance netflows-how much BTC leaves the exchange versus how much enters. In the seven days through Sept. 27, the platform recorded a net outflow of 23,137 BTC, described as Binance's largest outflow since June 2023.

CryptoQuant also framed the move in historical context. It noted that while last month's outflow totals were roughly half of the late-September figure, the conditions now appear similar to earlier episodes that were followed by renewed market strength.

In its commentary, CryptoQuant argued that moving Bitcoin off widely used exchanges is often associated with longer-term behavior rather than quick trading.“The more BTC leaves a widely accessible platform like Binance, the stronger the signal that accumulation is taking place,” the firm wrote, adding that withdrawals from exchanges tend to reflect investment behavior with a longer horizon.

Nearly 40,000 BTC leaves Binance since Sept. 20

The withdrawal picture is not limited to a single week. CryptoQuant also reported that Binance BTC reserves have dropped by nearly 40,000 BTC since Sept. 20, which helps confirm that the outflow surge is part of a broader shift rather than a one-off fluctuation.

The analytics firm then linked the trend to potential changes in near-term supply dynamics. It suggested that when exchange outflows coincide with“fading sellers,” accumulation could be enough to push Bitcoin out of its consolidation phase more quickly than expected.

That consolidation phase is visible in price action. Bitcoin has traded between $82,500 and $87,400 since Sept. 21. Cointelegraph previously reported that liquidity“walls” on exchanges limited sharper moves during the range-an environment that can keep short-term price action contained even if larger positioning changes underneath.

Overhead, Cointelegraph also pointed to the 2026 yearly open at $87,570 as resistance still in play, reinforcing why a supply-demand shift may need confirmation to translate into a clear breakout.

Whales send more stablecoin to Binance

While Bitcoin balances are declining on Binance, CryptoQuant reported a different pattern on the stablecoin side. Separate data from the firm shows large-volume“whale” entities increased stablecoin inflows to Binance over a roughly six-week window.

CryptoQuant described stablecoin supply on exchanges as“dry powder,” emphasizing that increasing balances can signal mounting interest in deploying capital into cryptoassets. The firm's numbers show that between Aug. 15 and the end of September, whale entities raised rolling 30-day stablecoin inflows to Binance by 40% -from $21.7 billion to $30.5 billion.

CryptoQuant also said this behavior followed a longer period of reduced inflows. It referenced a prior peak in October 2025, when whale stablecoin inflows exceeded $61B, then described the subsequent lull before the mid-August to late-September rebound.

Taken together, the two trends create an interesting asymmetry: BTC is leaving the exchange at a pace that historically suggests accumulation, while stablecoins-traditionally used to buy crypto quickly-are being added by large actors. For traders, that combination can matter because it suggests both reduced immediate sell pressure and increased readiness to buy if conditions turn favorable.

What to watch next

CryptoQuant's data points to a market where supply is quietly moving off-exchange even as exchange liquidity in the form of stablecoins rises. The next test is whether Bitcoin can convert that backdrop into a decisive move beyond its $82,500–$87,400 range-especially with the cited overhead level near $87,570 in focus.

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