BAANLYY Launches As Thailand's Property And Relocation Platform For Foreign Buyers And Local Renters Alike

BANGKOK, THAILAND - BAANLYY, a new property and relocation platform for Thailand, has launched at baanlyy. It brings together rental and sale listings, city guides for 83 Thai cities and provinces with neighbourhood scores in 80 of them, more than 1,700 building profiles, relocation and visa guidance and a set of free planning calculators, published in English, Thai, Chinese, Russian and Japanese.

BAANLYY is operated by BAANLYY LLC, a Nevada company. It was founded by Kirby Scofield, broker and owner of Scofield Group, one of the top real estate teams in Las Vegas, together with Bangkok-based co-founder Chatkarin "June" Pichaikamolchat.

Pichaikamolchat grew up in Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat) and has built her career in Bangkok. She holds a master's degree in geography from Chulalongkorn University and a bachelor's degree in air cargo management from the Civil Aviation Training Center. She spent nearly a decade selling to the companies that build and run Thailand's buildings: hotel groups including Marriott, IHG and Accor at Jotun Thailand, then developers including Sansiri and Pruksa Real Estate at Pidilite Bamco. Today she is an Airbnb Superhost and property manager who has handled purchases and ownership transfers for foreign investors, and she runs a delivery business that serves about 300 schools. At BAANLYY she leads operations and the relationships with Thai agents, owners and developers.

Her view of what Thailand was missing came from two vantage points. From Bangkok she watched her partner, Scofield, and her sister, an agent with Scofield Group in Las Vegas, work inside the systems that run American real estate: shared listings, reliable data, accountable agents and a client who is told the truth early. Thailand, she concluded, deserves the same standard of trustworthy information and help.

The launch lands as Thailand's condominium market shifts. According to the Real Estate Information Center (REIC), foreign nationals took ownership of 3,292 condominium units in the second quarter of 2026, with transfer value up 20.2% year on year to 14.8 billion baht. Across the first half of 2026, foreign buyers accounted for 11.7% of all condo units transferred and 21.7% of value.

The mix of buyers is changing fast. By transfer value in the first half, Chinese buyers led at roughly 24% of the foreign total, followed by Russian buyers at about 13%, whose spending rose 75.9% year on year, and Myanmar buyers at around 9%. The United States, Taiwan, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia and India rounded out the top ten, with American buyers paying the highest average price, 6.6 million baht per unit.

The other side of that data is easy to forget: close to nine in ten condo transfers in Thailand still go to Thai buyers, and the rental market is overwhelmingly local. BAANLYY was built for both.

BAANLYY is organised around the decisions people make before they rent, buy or move, not around a list of ads:

City guides: 83 Thai cities and provinces, from Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket and Pattaya to Hua Hin, Koh Samui, Udon Thani and Khon Kaen, each covering neighbourhoods, costs and daily life. BAANLYY Area Score: a 0–100 rating for neighbourhoods in 80 of those cities and provinces, built on nine factors including transit, walkability, safety, family life, investment and luxury. Building profiles: more than 1,700 condominium and residence profiles with floors, unit counts, developers and completion years. Relocation hub: guidance on the DTV digital nomad visa, the LTR long-term resident visa, retirement, marriage visas and work permits, with a moving checklist, cost-of-living and move-in calculators, an overstay calculator and a pet-import timeline. Thailand Privilege guide: every tier of the Thailand Privilege long-stay membership, with fees, family pricing, eligibility and a calculator that shows what each tier costs per year and per person. Investor tools: a return calculator, closing-cost and foreign-ownership calculators, and a market analytics dashboard. Retirement Destinations Score: Chiang Mai, Pattaya, Hua Hin, Phuket, Udon Thani and Bangkok compared, plus a directory of 12 JCI-accredited hospitals across seven cities. Learn and Explore: hundreds of plain-language guides on how Thai property, tax, visas, schools and daily life work, from street food to Songkran.

For agents, developers and owners, BAANLYY membership is free, listing is free, and enquiries from a listing go to the listing agent at no charge. The platform has also run paid Facebook and Instagram campaigns for member listings in Thailand.

"Thailand has never had one place where a Thai renter, a Chinese investor and an American retiree can all get straight answers before they commit," said Kirby Scofield, founder of BAANLYY. "We built the data layer first - the scores, the building profiles, the visa and cost tools - so the listings sit on top of real information instead of the other way round."

"I grew up in Korat and have spent more than twenty years in Bangkok watching foreigners overpay and Thai renters get talked over," said co-founder Chatkarin "June" Pichaikamolchat. "I watched my partner and my sister work with systems in Las Vegas that Thailand simply does not have. Thailand deserves new, trustworthy information and real help. That is what BAANLYY is."

Scofield Group is ranked No. 2 in Nevada by RealTrends Verified and is the No. 2 Zillow Preferred team in the state. The independent Las Vegas brokerage closed 479 transactions and $209.7 million in sales volume in 2025, working with real estate investors, relocating buyers and local families alike across Las Vegas and Southern Nevada.

That is the connection between the two companies. Scofield Group clients relocating to or investing in Thailand are introduced to BAANLYY's tools and member agents, and BAANLYY users relocating to Las Vegas or buying investment property in Nevada are referred to Scofield Group. The two businesses are separate companies.

BAANLYY is a listing portal. It does not own, lease, manage or control any listed property and is not a party to any lease or sale. Nothing on the platform is legal advice; BAANLYY recommends a Thai lawyer for any contract.