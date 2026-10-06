Abu Dhabi Adds 800 Taxis To Zayed International Airport Fleet Amid Increased Demand

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Airport travel in Abu Dhabi just got a little bit easier. The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Airports, has added 800 new taxis to its transport network as part of ongoing efforts to improve mobility to and from Zayed International Airport.

The fleet includes 500 luxury taxis dedicated to airport passengers. The additional vehicles are aimed at providing passengers with more transport options and supporting increased demand during peak periods.

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A further 300 taxis have been added to the wider Abu Dhabi city network. These vehicles will also help accommodate increased demand for airport journeys, particularly during busy travel periods.

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The expansion is expected to improve the availability of taxis at the airport and provide passengers with a smoother onward journey after arriving in the capital. Passengers arriving at Zayed International Airport will have more options for continuing their journey to destinations across Abu Dhabi.

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