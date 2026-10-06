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Dubai Police Arrest Two Suspects In Phone Scams Worth Over Dh11.8 Million

Dubai Police Arrest Two Suspects In Phone Scams Worth Over Dh11.8 Million


2026-10-06 07:23:02
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Dubai Police has arrested two individuals accused of involvement in a series of phone scams. They allegedly impersonated employees of official and international entities and targeted several residents, resulting in financial losses totalling over Dh11 million.

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Khaleej Times

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