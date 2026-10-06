Ethiopia: Statement By The High Representative On Behalf Of The European Union On The Escalating Conflict In Ethiopia And The Implications For The Region

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The European Union is alarmed by the continued escalation of violence in Ethiopia and heightened regional tensions, particularly between Ethiopia and Eritrea. This risks triggering a broader regional conflict, with severe consequences for peace and stability across the Horn of Africa.

The EU calls for immediate de-escalation on all fronts and urges those involved to refrain from actions or rhetoric that could increase tensions. The parties to the Permanent Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA) should recommit to its complete implementation, within the African Union framework.

Respect for international humanitarian law is imperative. Civilians need to be protected at all times, and unhindered humanitarian access must be ensured.

The EU firmly reiterates that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states must be respected. External actors should refrain from interference, use their influence to prevent further escalation, and advance political solutions and diplomacy.

The EU remains committed to regional stability, peaceful cooperation and economic integration in the Horn of Africa. We stand ready to support diplomatic efforts towards meaningful dialogue and peaceful resolution of conflicts.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Delegation of the European Union to Ethiopia.