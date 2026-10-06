Kenya And Japan Expand Cooperation To Strengthen Health Systems

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Kenya and Japan are exploring broader cooperation to address key health sector priorities and build a more resilient, innovative and self-reliant health system.

At the 1st Japan–Kenya Health Cooperation Meeting, Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr. Ouma Oluga led the Kenyan delegation in discussions on strengthening research, local manufacturing, health financing, workforce development and access to modern health technologies.

The discussions focused on linking research more closely to the development of medicines, diagnostics and medical technologies. The two countries are exploring opportunities to expand early-stage research and clinical trials and strengthen pathways for turning scientific discoveries into products that can improve healthcare.

Cooperation will also support local manufacturing and help reduce reliance on imported health products. Combining Japanese technology and expertise with Kenya's institutions, researchers and private sector could strengthen local production and build capacity to meet the country's health needs.

The partnership will create opportunities for specialised training, simulation-based learning and stronger collaboration between universities and hospitals to help health workers develop skills for a changing healthcare environment.

Health financing was another area of discussion, including domestic resource mobilisation and Health Technology Assessment to support sustainable Universal Health Coverage and better use of available resources.

The cooperation will focus on developing the institutions, skills, research capacity, infrastructure and partnerships needed to sustain improvements in healthcare. Kenya's potential to serve as a regional hub for health research, innovation, manufacturing and training was also recognised.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.--br- src="" alt="Ministry of Health, Kenya" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo