403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Reputation Management Expert Dr. John Spencer Ellis Releases Guide On How To Fix Your Digital Footprint
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Las Vegas, NV, October 6, 2026 - In today's competitive job market, a polished resume and strong interview skills may not be enough. According to a CareerBuilder survey, 70% of employers use search engines to screen candidates - and 57% have found content that caused them to reject an applicant. Dr. John Spencer Ellis, co-founder of Reputation Return, warns that most job seekers are completely unaware of what hiring managers discover when they Google their name.
"Your digital footprint is your first impression, and it happens before you ever shake hands with an interviewer," said Dr. Ellis. "Most candidates spend hours perfecting their resume while completely ignoring the fact that a simple Google search could disqualify them before their application is even reviewed."
The Scope of the Problem
Research from The Harris Poll reveals that 71% of hiring decision-makers believe that reviewing candidates' social media profiles is an effective way to screen applicants. More concerning, a Glassdoor study found that recruiters spend an average of just seven seconds scanning a resume - but spend considerably more time examining a candidate's online presence.
The types of content that lead to rejection include:
. Inappropriate photographs or videos (46% of rejections)
. Evidence of alcohol or drug use (43%)
. Discriminatory comments related to race, gender, or religion (33%)
. Negative comments about previous employers (31%)
. Poor communication skills demonstrated online (29%)
However, the absence of any online presence can be equally damaging. According to a study by Adweek, 47% of employers are less likely to call back a candidate they cannot find online, viewing the lack of digital footprint as suspicious or indicating a lack of professional engagement.
What Job Seekers Get Wrong
Dr. Ellis identifies three critical mistakes that job seekers make regarding their online reputation:
1. Assuming Privacy Settings Protect Them
"Many people believe that setting their social media profiles to private solves the problem," Dr. Ellis explained. "But employers can still see profile pictures, public comments you've made on others' posts, and any content where you've been tagged by friends. A screenshot from a party five years ago can resurface in ways you never anticipated."
2. Ignoring Their Google Results
Most job seekers never Google themselves. When they do, they search only their name - not the variations employers use. Hiring managers often search "First Name Last Name + City," "First Name Last Name + Industry," or "First Name Last Name + Previous Employer." Each variation may yield different results.
3. Focusing Only on Removing Negatives
While suppressing negative content matters, building positive content is equally important. Employers want to see professional engagement, industry expertise, and community involvement. A blank search result raises as many red flags as a problematic one.
How to Fix Your Digital Footprint
Dr. Ellis recommends a proactive approach that goes beyond simply deleting old posts:
Audit Every Platform: Search your name across Google, Bing, and social platforms. Check images, videos, and news results. Search the variations hiring managers use.
Claim Your Digital Real Estate: Register your name as a domain. Create or optimize LinkedIn, establish profiles on industry-relevant platforms, and consider professional platforms like About or a personal portfolio site.
Create Positive Content: Publish professional content that showcases expertise. This could include LinkedIn articles, industry blog posts, volunteer activities, or professional accomplishments. This positive content helps push down any questionable results.
Monitor Continuously: Your digital footprint changes as others post content, tag you in photos, or mention you online. Regular monitoring catches problems before employers find them.
How Reputation Return Helps
Reputation Return offers comprehensive digital footprint management for job seekers and professionals at every career stage. The company's proprietary REP RADAR monitoring system continuously scans search results, social platforms, and emerging content to identify reputation threats before they impact career opportunities.
"We help clients build the online presence that opens doors rather than closes them," said Dr. Ellis. "For job seekers, this means creating a professional digital identity that reinforces their qualifications and positions them as the ideal candidate."
Services include search result optimization, social media auditing, professional content development, negative content suppression, and ongoing reputation monitoring. Reputation Return also offers complimentary reputation assessments for individuals concerned about what employers might find.
About Reputation Return
Reputation Return is a leading online reputation management firm specializing in personal branding, search result optimization, and AI search visibility. The company serves executives, physicians, entrepreneurs, and professionals seeking to build and protect their digital presence. For more information or to schedule a free consultation, visit
"Your digital footprint is your first impression, and it happens before you ever shake hands with an interviewer," said Dr. Ellis. "Most candidates spend hours perfecting their resume while completely ignoring the fact that a simple Google search could disqualify them before their application is even reviewed."
The Scope of the Problem
Research from The Harris Poll reveals that 71% of hiring decision-makers believe that reviewing candidates' social media profiles is an effective way to screen applicants. More concerning, a Glassdoor study found that recruiters spend an average of just seven seconds scanning a resume - but spend considerably more time examining a candidate's online presence.
The types of content that lead to rejection include:
. Inappropriate photographs or videos (46% of rejections)
. Evidence of alcohol or drug use (43%)
. Discriminatory comments related to race, gender, or religion (33%)
. Negative comments about previous employers (31%)
. Poor communication skills demonstrated online (29%)
However, the absence of any online presence can be equally damaging. According to a study by Adweek, 47% of employers are less likely to call back a candidate they cannot find online, viewing the lack of digital footprint as suspicious or indicating a lack of professional engagement.
What Job Seekers Get Wrong
Dr. Ellis identifies three critical mistakes that job seekers make regarding their online reputation:
1. Assuming Privacy Settings Protect Them
"Many people believe that setting their social media profiles to private solves the problem," Dr. Ellis explained. "But employers can still see profile pictures, public comments you've made on others' posts, and any content where you've been tagged by friends. A screenshot from a party five years ago can resurface in ways you never anticipated."
2. Ignoring Their Google Results
Most job seekers never Google themselves. When they do, they search only their name - not the variations employers use. Hiring managers often search "First Name Last Name + City," "First Name Last Name + Industry," or "First Name Last Name + Previous Employer." Each variation may yield different results.
3. Focusing Only on Removing Negatives
While suppressing negative content matters, building positive content is equally important. Employers want to see professional engagement, industry expertise, and community involvement. A blank search result raises as many red flags as a problematic one.
How to Fix Your Digital Footprint
Dr. Ellis recommends a proactive approach that goes beyond simply deleting old posts:
Audit Every Platform: Search your name across Google, Bing, and social platforms. Check images, videos, and news results. Search the variations hiring managers use.
Claim Your Digital Real Estate: Register your name as a domain. Create or optimize LinkedIn, establish profiles on industry-relevant platforms, and consider professional platforms like About or a personal portfolio site.
Create Positive Content: Publish professional content that showcases expertise. This could include LinkedIn articles, industry blog posts, volunteer activities, or professional accomplishments. This positive content helps push down any questionable results.
Monitor Continuously: Your digital footprint changes as others post content, tag you in photos, or mention you online. Regular monitoring catches problems before employers find them.
How Reputation Return Helps
Reputation Return offers comprehensive digital footprint management for job seekers and professionals at every career stage. The company's proprietary REP RADAR monitoring system continuously scans search results, social platforms, and emerging content to identify reputation threats before they impact career opportunities.
"We help clients build the online presence that opens doors rather than closes them," said Dr. Ellis. "For job seekers, this means creating a professional digital identity that reinforces their qualifications and positions them as the ideal candidate."
Services include search result optimization, social media auditing, professional content development, negative content suppression, and ongoing reputation monitoring. Reputation Return also offers complimentary reputation assessments for individuals concerned about what employers might find.
About Reputation Return
Reputation Return is a leading online reputation management firm specializing in personal branding, search result optimization, and AI search visibility. The company serves executives, physicians, entrepreneurs, and professionals seeking to build and protect their digital presence. For more information or to schedule a free consultation, visit
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment