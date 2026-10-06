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Texmin, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, And Indian Bureau Of Mines Sign Mou To Advance Critical Mineral
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Jharkhand, October 06, 2026 - TEXMiN, the Technology Innovation and Translation Research Park (TTRP), Department of Science & Technology, Govt of India, hosted at IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, and the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), Ministry of Mines, Government of India, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly advance critical mineral exploration, research, capacity building and technology development.
The MoU builds on a Letter of Cooperation signed between IBM and TEXMiN, moving that shared intent into a structured framework for long-term collaboration.
The partnership brings together IBM's expertise in mineral exploration, resource assessment and mineral intelligence with TEXMiN's strengths in research, technology, AI/ML and digital mining, aligning with India's growing focus on critical mineral security under the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM).
Under the MoU, the collaboration will focus on four key areas:
- India–UK Critical Minerals GSCO: Strengthening data, stakeholder engagement and supply-chain intelligence.
- NCMM & CoRE-MiN: Advancing research and innovation in critical minerals.
- Critical Minerals & REEs: Supporting exploration, resource assessment, beneficiation and mineral intelligence.
- AI/ML & Digital Mining: Driving smarter exploration, targeting, resource estimation and mine planning.
Beyond these focus areas, the MoU also opens avenues for technology intelligence, critical mineral recovery, capacity building and knowledge exchange, supporting the broader development of India's critical mineral ecosystem.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Sukumar Mishra, Director, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad and Chairman, Hub Governing Board, TEXMiN, said, "This MoU with the Indian Bureau of Mines is a significant step in strengthening India's critical mineral security. By bringing together IBM's deep expertise in mineral exploration and resource assessment with TEXMiN's research and technology capabilities, we are building a shared foundation for data-driven, future-ready mineral intelligence. This partnership reflects our continued commitment to supporting India's strategic and scientific priorities in the critical minerals space."
Commenting on the collaboration, Prof. Dheeraj Kumar, Director, TEXMiN, said, "This collaboration allows us to bring AI/ML, digital mining and advanced research directly into India's critical mineral exploration efforts. Working closely with IBM opens up meaningful opportunities across resource assessment, beneficiation and mineral intelligence, and strengthens the broader ecosystem we are building through the NCMM and CoRE-MiN. We look forward to translating this partnership into tangible outcomes for India's mining sector."
As critical minerals become increasingly central to India's economic and technological security, the MoU underscores the importance of connecting mineral intelligence, scientific research, and technology to build the capabilities needed for the next generation of mining, in line with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat 2047.
About TEXMiN, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad
Technology Innovation in Exploration & Mining Foundation (TEXMiN) is a Section 8 company with the status of Technology Translation Research Park (TTRP), established by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, at IIT (ISM) Dhanbad under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS). TEXMiN focuses on developing commercially viable solutions for mineral exploration and mining through advanced cyber-physical technologies, including AI/ML, IoT, blockchain, drones, robotics, digital twins, and satellite imagery. The organization is committed to advancing Safe, Smart, and Sustainable Mining (3S Mining) and enabling the transition towards Mining 4.0 across the mining value chain.
The MoU builds on a Letter of Cooperation signed between IBM and TEXMiN, moving that shared intent into a structured framework for long-term collaboration.
The partnership brings together IBM's expertise in mineral exploration, resource assessment and mineral intelligence with TEXMiN's strengths in research, technology, AI/ML and digital mining, aligning with India's growing focus on critical mineral security under the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM).
Under the MoU, the collaboration will focus on four key areas:
- India–UK Critical Minerals GSCO: Strengthening data, stakeholder engagement and supply-chain intelligence.
- NCMM & CoRE-MiN: Advancing research and innovation in critical minerals.
- Critical Minerals & REEs: Supporting exploration, resource assessment, beneficiation and mineral intelligence.
- AI/ML & Digital Mining: Driving smarter exploration, targeting, resource estimation and mine planning.
Beyond these focus areas, the MoU also opens avenues for technology intelligence, critical mineral recovery, capacity building and knowledge exchange, supporting the broader development of India's critical mineral ecosystem.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Sukumar Mishra, Director, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad and Chairman, Hub Governing Board, TEXMiN, said, "This MoU with the Indian Bureau of Mines is a significant step in strengthening India's critical mineral security. By bringing together IBM's deep expertise in mineral exploration and resource assessment with TEXMiN's research and technology capabilities, we are building a shared foundation for data-driven, future-ready mineral intelligence. This partnership reflects our continued commitment to supporting India's strategic and scientific priorities in the critical minerals space."
Commenting on the collaboration, Prof. Dheeraj Kumar, Director, TEXMiN, said, "This collaboration allows us to bring AI/ML, digital mining and advanced research directly into India's critical mineral exploration efforts. Working closely with IBM opens up meaningful opportunities across resource assessment, beneficiation and mineral intelligence, and strengthens the broader ecosystem we are building through the NCMM and CoRE-MiN. We look forward to translating this partnership into tangible outcomes for India's mining sector."
As critical minerals become increasingly central to India's economic and technological security, the MoU underscores the importance of connecting mineral intelligence, scientific research, and technology to build the capabilities needed for the next generation of mining, in line with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat 2047.
About TEXMiN, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad
Technology Innovation in Exploration & Mining Foundation (TEXMiN) is a Section 8 company with the status of Technology Translation Research Park (TTRP), established by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, at IIT (ISM) Dhanbad under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS). TEXMiN focuses on developing commercially viable solutions for mineral exploration and mining through advanced cyber-physical technologies, including AI/ML, IoT, blockchain, drones, robotics, digital twins, and satellite imagery. The organization is committed to advancing Safe, Smart, and Sustainable Mining (3S Mining) and enabling the transition towards Mining 4.0 across the mining value chain.
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