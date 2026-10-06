Azerbaijan Railways Boosts Efficiency To Lift Middle Corridor Freight

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan is increasing the efficiency of cross-border operations and logistics processes to enable larger volumes of cargo to be transported along the Middle Corridor, Emil Mammadov, adviser to the chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY), said at the German-Azerbaijani Strategic Partnership and Connectivity Conference in Baku on Tuesday, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, infrastructure development has been one of Azerbaijan Railways' key priorities in recent years as part of the various stages of the Middle Corridor's development.

“Over the past few years, railway electrification, the construction of new stations and other infrastructure projects have been carried out. At the same time, cross-border operations are another important area on which we have been working intensively to prepare for larger cargo volumes,” he said.

The ADY chairman's adviser noted that one of the key goals in this area is to develop procedures and a unified documentation system that will enable faster freight movement between the countries along the Middle Corridor.

“We are working on developing procedures that enable faster border crossings between countries and unified documentation. This is important for speeding up movement along the Middle Corridor,” he emphasized.

According to Mammadov, another important factor enabling the handling of larger cargo volumes was the transfer of the Port of Alat to railway management.

“Bringing the Port of Alat under railway management enables us to improve operational efficiency and better coordinate processes at the main gateway to the Caucasus region,” the adviser said.

He said recent statistics show an increase in cargo volumes transported through the Port of Baku. The growth has been recorded in both containerized and other types of cargo.

“We are seeing an increase in the number of containers transported through the Port of Baku. At the same time, volumes of both bulk and containerized cargo are increasing. This is not only related to infrastructure development but also to improved operational efficiency,” he said.

The ADY chairman's adviser noted that one of the main challenges facing the Middle Corridor is strengthening coordination and cooperation among all participants along the route.

“Alongside infrastructure development, we are also working on coordination and cooperation along the Middle Corridor. This includes cooperation with various stakeholders within the country as well as with other participants along the Middle Corridor,” Mammadov added.