STARTRADER Adds 20 Stock And ETF Cfds To Its 24/7 Trading Range

Available from October 6, 2026, the 12 stocks and 8 ETFs extend STARTRADER's round-the-clock access across South Korea, Hong Kong and the US.

PORT LOUIS, Mauritius, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STARTRADER has launched 20 new Stock and ETF CFDs on its MT5 servers, tradable Monday to Sunday from 00:00 to 24:00 (GMT+3 platform time). The launch focuses on the companies supplying the physical infrastructure behind AI, and half of the 20 are listed in Seoul or Hong Kong, where sessions close before US markets open. Extended trading hours may allow clients to access these CFD products outside the regular trading hours of the underlying exchanges, subject to applicable trading conditions.

Seven additions provide exposure to companies and products associated with the high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and DRAM supply chain, including Samsung Electro-Mechanics (SAMSUNGEMUSD) and Hanmi Semiconductor (HANMIUSD), together with five products offering 2x leveraged exposure, including long and short exposure to SK hynix (SKUUUSD, CSOPSKHYNIX2LUSD, SKDDUSD), and long exposure on Samsung Electronics (CSOPSAMSUNG2LUSD) and exposure to the DRAM sector (RAMUSD).

Five additions provide exposure to companies and an ETF associated with areas of AI data-centre infrastructure, including Zhongji Innolight (ZHONGJIUSD), which completed a US$6.8 billion Hong Kong listing in July, the Roundhill Photonics & Optics ETF (LYTEUSD), Vistra (VSTUSD) in power generation, Cloudflare (NETUSD) in edge computing and LG Electronics (LGELECTRONICSUSD) in liquid cooling.

The remaining eight additions are Naver (NAVERUSD), the KODEX 200 ETF (KODEX200USD), Kuaishou (KUAISHOUUSD), Meituan (MEITUANUSD), the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDXUSD), Moderna (MRNAUSD), Trump Media & Technology Group (DJTUSD) and Shopify (SHOPUSD).

"Interest in AI has moved down the stack, from the companies that design chips to the ones that supply their memory, optics, power and cooling. This launch follows it there, with a deliberate focus on Asia, where many of those companies are listed." - Peter Karsten, CEO, STARTRADER

The launch follows the 49-symbol expansion announced in September and adds further instruments from Asian equity markets to STARTRADER's trading offering. Further additions may be considered based on market developments, product availability and applicable trading conditions.

Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Leveraged and inverse ETFs generally seek to provide amplified or inverse daily performance relative to their stated benchmark and may produce materially different results over longer holding periods. Trading outside home-market hours may involve wider spreads and lower liquidity. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Disclaimer: This information is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to trade. Product availability, trading hours, leverage and applicable conditions may vary by jurisdiction and account type. CFDs involve a high risk of loss, and clients should consider whether trading is appropriate for their circumstances.

About STARTRADER

STARTRADER is a global multi-asset broker empowering retail and institutional partners to access global markets through a range of platforms, including MetaTrader, STARTRADER APP, and STAR Copy. Regulated in five jurisdictions (CMA, ASIC, FSCA, FSA, and FSC), STARTRADER combines strong governance with a client-first approach, serving both retail clients and partners with a commitment to transparency, reliability, and long-term growth.

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