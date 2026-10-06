Edible Garden Awarded New Walmart Fresh Herb Program For Peak Holiday Season

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Holiday Program Builds on Three Recent Distribution Center Wins and Expands Edible Garden's Strategic Presence Across the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast

BELVIDERE, NJ, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), organic and sustainable produce, and developer of the Zero-Waste Inspired® mission and Farm-to-Formula® platform, today announced that it has been awarded a new fresh herb program with Walmart for the upcoming Thanksgiving through New Year holiday season.

The new holiday program represents incremental business in addition to Edible Garden's significant existing Walmart distribution and three recently awarded Walmart distribution centers, further expanding the Company's relationship with one of the world's largest retailers. Together, these awards strengthen Edible Garden's position across the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, strategically important markets where the Company believes the combination of Walmart's substantial retail presence and Edible Garden's growing fresh herb platform creates a meaningful opportunity to capture additional market share.

The holiday program is designed to meet increased consumer demand during one of the most important selling periods of the year for fresh herbs, as holiday cooking typically drives demand for many of Edible Garden's core offerings, including rosemary, sage, thyme, parsley, and poultry-blend herbs. Edible Garden is working closely with Walmart on the holiday program across product assortment, production planning, packaging, merchandising, logistics, and replenishment, and preparations for the season are already underway.

To support the new program and the Company's growing Walmart distribution footprint, Edible Garden plans to leverage its vertically integrated production facilities, strategically located contract grower network, advanced demand-planning capabilities, and proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 technology. Together, these capabilities are designed to provide the flexibility and dependable fulfillment required during periods of elevated demand.

“This award is particularly significant because it represents new business layered onto our already substantial Walmart distribution and follows three recent distribution center wins,” said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden.“Collectively, these programs are strengthening Edible Garden's position across the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast and expanding our participation in some of Walmart's most important markets. We believe that growing geographic alignment creates an opportunity for both Walmart and Edible Garden to capture additional fresh herb market share while providing consumers with fresher, locally sourced products.

“The Thanksgiving-through-New Year period is one of the most demanding periods of the fresh herb calendar, and our industry-leading fulfillment rate demonstrates our ability to execute at scale. We believe Walmart's continued expansion of our programs validates the investments we have made in production, distribution, and GreenThumb technology, while deepening our relationship with Walmart and further establishing Edible Garden as a trusted, scalable supply-chain partner to major retailers.”

Edible Garden's GreenThumb 2.0 platform, together with its network of Company-operated facilities and strategically located contract growers, is designed to more closely align production with anticipated retail demand. This data-driven, localized approach supports the Company's Zero-Waste Inspired® strategy by helping maintain product freshness and availability while reducing food miles, excess inventory, and shrink throughout the supply chain.

Key Performance Indicator

This press release contains reference to the Company's fulfillment rate, which is a key performance metric management uses to analyze and measure the Company's financial performance and results of operation. Management uses fulfillment rate as a measure of current and future business and financial performance, and it may not be comparable with measures provided by other companies. The Company defines fulfillment rate as the percentage of orders filled in full, relative to the total number of orders received during the period.

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), delivering organic, better-for-you, sustainable produce and products through its Zero-Waste Inspired® next-generation farming model. Available in over 6,000 retail locations across the United States, Caribbean, and South America, Edible Garden is at the forefront of the CEA and sustainability technology movement, distinguished by its advanced safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software, and innovative Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company operates state-of-the-art, vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities, including Edible Garden Heartland in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Edible Garden Prairie Hills in Webster City, Iowa; and its headquarters at Edible Garden Belvidere in New Jersey. It also partners with a network of contract growers strategically located near major U.S. markets to ensure freshness and reduce environmental impact. The Company is also expanding its Prairie Hills facility in Webster City, Iowa, into a dedicated ready-to-drink (RTD) clean nutrition manufacturing hub, supporting its Farm-to-Formula® strategy and its transformation into higher-margin, shelf-stable nutrition categories.

Edible Garden's proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 software-protected by U.S. Patents US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2, and US 11,830,088 B2-optimizes vertical and traditional greenhouse growing conditions while aiming to reduce food miles. Its patented Self-Watering display (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) is designed to extend plant shelf life and elevate in-store presentation. In addition to its core CEA operations, Edible Garden owns three patents in advanced aquaculture technologies: a closed-loop shrimp farming system (US 6,615,767 B1), a modular recirculating aquaculture setup with automated water treatment and feeding (US 10,163,199 B2), and a sensor-driven ammonia control method utilizing electrolytic chlorine generation (US 11,297,809 B1).

The Company has been recognized as a FoodTech 500 firm by Forward Fooding, is a multi-year participant in Walmart's Project Gigaton and a Giga Guru designee and has received NRG's Excellence in Energy Award for its commitment to measurable environmental performance and energy stewardship. Edible Garden also develops and markets a growing line of nutrition and specialty food products, including Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey®-plant and whey protein powders-and Kick. Sports Nutrition, a premium performance line for health-conscious athletes seeking cleaner, better-for-you options. The Company's offerings further include fresh, sustainable condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet and chili-based sauces, as well as Pickle Party, a collection of fermented fresh pickles and krauts.

Learn more at .

For Pulp products, visit .

For Vitamin Whey® products, visit .

For Kick. Sports Nutrition products, visit .

Watch the Company's latest corporate video here.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as“believe,”“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“expand,”“advance,”“designed to,”“opportunity,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's holiday fresh herb program with Walmart, the expected benefits of the Company's recent Walmart distribution center awards, the Company's ability to expand its presence and capture additional market share in its key markets, the Company's available capacity and ability to service additional retail volume, the Company's ability to deepen its relationship with Walmart and other major retailers, the development of the Company's ready-to-drink manufacturing facility in Webster City, Iowa, and the Company's Farm-to-Formula® strategy. There can be no assurance that the holiday program or the Company's distribution center awards will result in the anticipated volume, revenue or market share gains. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including those described in the“Risk Factors” section and other sections of the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

...