Botaretigene Sparoparvovec Market Size And Sales Forecast For X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa In The 7MM - 2034 Clinical Momentum And Orphan Incentives Drive Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Clinical efficacy, manageable safety, high unmet need and expedited regulatory pathways support market potential, while pricing, reimbursement and competition shape ROI.

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Botaretigene Sparoparvovec Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Botaretigene sparoparvovec Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis - 2034" report delivers a comprehensive assessment of the investigational gene therapy's clinical development, commercial potential, competitive positioning and forecasted sales for retinitis pigmentosa. The analysis covers the seven major markets, comprising the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom and Japan, for the study period 2020 -2034.

Botaretigene sparoparvovec, also known as bota-vec and formerly AAV-RPGR, is an investigational adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy developed by MeiraGTx in collaboration with Johnson & Johnson. It is being evaluated for X-linked retinitis pigmentosa caused by RPGR mutations. Administered through subretinal injection, the therapy uses an AAV5 vector to deliver a functional RPGR gene to retinal photoreceptors, with the objective of preserving visual function and addressing the genetic basis of disease progression.

Key Factors Supporting Botaretigene Sparoparvovec Market Growth



Clinical efficacy: Phase I/II findings published in the American Journal of Ophthalmology and indexed on PubMed reported improvements in retinal sensitivity and functional vision in treated eyes compared with control eyes at 26 and 52 weeks. Additional analyses identified improvements in static perimetry and mobility performance.

Manageable safety profile: No dose-limiting toxicities were reported during Phase I/II development. Most adverse events were transient and procedure-related, with inflammatory events responding to corticosteroid treatment.

Strong biological rationale: RPGR mutations are a leading cause of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, one of the most severe and rapidly progressing inherited retinal disorders. Patients can experience progressive vision loss and legal blindness by approximately the fourth decade of life.

High unmet medical need: Retinitis pigmentosa affects approximately 1 in 3,000-4,000 people worldwide. The absence of a curative treatment for RPGR-associated disease supports demand for potentially one-time, disease-modifying therapies. Regulatory support: Botaretigene sparoparvovec has received FDA Fast Track designation, Orphan Drug designation in the US and EU, and PRIME designation from the EMA. These designations may facilitate regulatory engagement, development and review while providing applicable market exclusivity incentives.

Recent Botaretigene Sparoparvovec Development

In February 2024, MeiraGTx received a USD 50 million milestone payment following initiation of the extension study for the Phase III LUMEOS clinical trial of botaretigene sparoparvovec in X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. This development marked continued progress in the late-stage clinical program and remains relevant to expected regulatory timelines, launch planning and long-term commercial forecasts.

Botaretigene Sparoparvovec Market Report Scope

The report evaluates botaretigene sparoparvovec's mechanism of action, dosage and administration, clinical development program, regulatory milestones and expected market entry. It presents historical analysis and forecasted sales through 2034, supported by country-level assessments of eligible patient populations, pricing assumptions, reimbursement conditions and anticipated adoption.



Current and forecasted botaretigene sparoparvovec sales across the seven major markets

Potential market size, revenue opportunity and peak sales forecasts

Clinical trial status, interventions, conditions, timelines and completion dates

Regional cost estimates, pricing strategies and reimbursement considerations

Patent information, potential generic entry and expected effects on cost

Regulatory approvals, expected launch timelines and commercial milestones

Partnerships, licensing agreements and relevant M&A activity SWOT analysis and analyst perspectives on clinical and commercial positioning

Competitive Landscape and Clinical Differentiation

The botaretigene sparoparvovec market analysis reviews marketed products, pipeline candidates and late-stage emerging therapies for retinitis pigmentosa. It assesses the number of competing drugs in development, anticipated launch dates and potential effects on market share. Clinical differentiation is examined through efficacy, safety, administration, treatment duration and potential advantages relative to existing and emerging approaches.

The competitive intelligence section also considers botaretigene sparoparvovec's strengths and weaknesses, potential barriers to adoption and commercial opportunities. Key variables include patient identification, genetic testing, specialist treatment capacity, subretinal administration requirements, payer coverage and competition from alternative gene and cell therapy platforms.

Research Methodology

The report is based on internal databases, primary research, secondary research and in-house analysis conducted by industry experts. Sources include global regulatory authority websites, clinical trial registries, peer-reviewed publications, company disclosures, trade journals, white papers, industry associations, news platforms and available commercial databases. Findings are integrated to develop evidence-based market assumptions and sales forecasts.

Strategic Value of the Report

The analysis supports pharmaceutical companies, investors, healthcare providers and other stakeholders evaluating the future of botaretigene sparoparvovec in X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. It addresses the therapy's clinical status, regulatory designations, expected launch potential, pricing outlook, geographical cost variations and projected revenue through 2034. The report also examines forecast assumptions, competitive threats and the potential impact of emerging therapies on long-term market performance.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Introduction

2. Botaretigene sparoparvovec Overview in potential indication like Retinitis pigmentosa

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Botaretigene sparoparvovec Clinical Development

2.2.1. Botaretigene sparoparvovec Clinical studies

2.2.2. Botaretigene sparoparvovec Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile

3. Botaretigene sparoparvovec Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)

4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Botaretigene sparoparvovec Therapies)

5. Botaretigene sparoparvovec Market Assessment

5.1. Botaretigene sparoparvovec Market Outlook in potential indications

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Botaretigene sparoparvovec Market Size in the 7MM for potential indications

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Botaretigene sparoparvovec Market Size in the United States for potential indications

5.3.2. Botaretigene sparoparvovec Market Size in Germany for potential indications

5.3.3. Botaretigene sparoparvovec Market Size in France for potential indications

5.3.4. Botaretigene sparoparvovec Market Size in Italy for potential indications

5.3.5. Botaretigene sparoparvovec Market Size in Spain for potential indications

5.3.6. Botaretigene sparoparvovec Market Size in the United Kingdom for potential indications

5.3.7. Botaretigene sparoparvovec Market Size in Japan for potential indications

6. Botaretigene sparoparvovec SWOT Analysis

7. Analysts' Views

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