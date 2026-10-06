Righteous Felon Craft Jerky Enlists A Heavy Hitter: Boxunion Co-Founder Felicia Alexander Joins Board Of Advisors

Righteous Felon Craft Jerky, the craft meat snack company, announced the appointment of Felicia Alexander, co-founder of BoxUnion and former Chief Revenue Officer of TITLE Boxing Club, to its Board of Advisors, which serves alongside the company's Board of Directors.

BoxUnion co-founder and former TITLE Boxing Club Chief Revenue Officer brings a community-first growth playbook to the fast-growing craft meat snack company

- Felicia AlexanderWEST CHESTER, PA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Righteous Felon Craft Jerky, the craft meat snack company, announced the appointment of Felicia Alexander, co-founder of BoxUnion and former Chief Revenue Officer of TITLE Boxing Club, to its Board of Advisors, which serves alongside the company's Board of Directors.Alexander is an entrepreneur, investor, and brand builder known for growing businesses through the power of community and human connection. She co-founded BoxUnion, the boutique fitness boxing brand, in 2017, and led its strategic acquisition of TITLE Boxing Club, the 163-unit national franchisor, going on to serve as Chief Revenue Officer of the combined company, where she oversaw partnerships, retail, and people operations across the global brand.Earlier in her career she held sales and marketing leadership roles at Mattel, Sony, and Demand Media (now Leaf Group). Today she advises and invests in consumer brands, with a focus on the better-for-you wellness space. Alexander holds a B.A. from Stanford University and an MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management.The appointment builds on a run of senior leadership additions at Righteous Felon as the company soars past $100M in annual retail sales and expands into Target stores nationwide. Alexander joins following the recent appointment of former Poppi CFO Joshua Gittler to its Board of Directors, the hire of former Mondelez executive Cristina Marinucci as Chief Commercial Officer, and the hires of Tyler Kramp, formerly of Golden Waffles, to lead finance and Steve Groff, formerly of Godshall's Meats, to lead Product and Manufacturing. Alexander's community-first growth playbook aligns directly with Righteous Felon's greatest asset: a fun and engaging brand that people can't help but share with friends and family.“Felicia took a single boxing studio and built it into a national brand by making people feel like they belonged to something, and that is exactly how we think about the Righteous Felon brand and community. Our customers aren't just buying meat snacks, they're joining our crew. Nobody understands how to turn community into growth better than Felicia, and we're lucky to have her in our corner,” said Brendan Cawley, founder and CEO of Righteous Felon Craft Jerky.“After spending the last decade building and operating businesses in the fitness industry, I've seen firsthand how much consumers are prioritizing protein as part of their everyday lives. I'm also that consumer. What excites me about Righteous Felon is that they've taken a category that can feel pretty functional and built a brand with a real personality and a fiercely loyal following. I'm excited to help introduce Righteous Felon to even more consumers and build on what is already working,” said Alexander.About Righteous Felon Craft JerkyFounded in 2013 and headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania, Righteous Felon Craft Jerky is an employee-owned craft meat snack company producing flavor-forward, high-protein, low-sugar snacks made with clean ingredients. The company serves roughly 170,000 servings per day across national retail, e-commerce, and specialty channels. For more information, visit righteousfelon.

Jessica Parise

8 Branding Group

+1 858-248-0082

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Righteous Felon Craft Jerky Enlists a Heavy Hitter: BoxUnion Co-Founder Felicia Alexander Joins Board of Advisors News Provided By 8 Branding Group October 06, 2026, 11:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry



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