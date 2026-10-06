'SP's Agenda Is To Confuse People': UP Ministers On Akhilesh's '403 Seats' Target

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Oct 6 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Ministers on Tuesday hit out at the Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav, saying that the latter's agenda is to "confuse" people and keep them in the dark.

This comes after Akhilesh Yadav, in a post on social media platform X, said: "Now our eyes are not on three, but on 403."

The remark came amid speculation over the SP's strategy for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to reporters, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said: "The Samajwadi Party keeps targeting constitutional institutions whenever they need someone to blame for their defeat. The BJP is coming to power with a massive mandate in 2027, and the Opposition has understood this very well."

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya echoed, saying: "The BJP is going to win 11 Legislative Council seats and eight Rajya Sabha seats. Akhilesh Yadav is talking about 403, but he used to struggle even to cross 100 seats. You saw their situation in 2022."

"This time, let's see whether their bicycle can even reach half-century," he remarked.

Uttar Pradesh Minister and Nishad Party Chief Sanjay Nishad said: "I am telling you, whatever he (Akhilesh) says, the opposite happens. I have been seeing this since 2014."

Uttar Pradesh Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh claimed Akhilesh Yadav and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi are targeting each other.

"Let both (Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi) of them first fight against each other, then the BJP will deal with whoever wins among them," he told reporters.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Danish Azad Ansari said: "Until yesterday, Samajwadi Party leaders were making big claims that they would field candidates on their own, surprise everyone and create a big impact. But when it came time to make an impact, their firecrackers fizzled out. Now they are saying, 'Not three, but 403'."

The Samajwadi Party leaders are making big claims, but this is their old style, confuse the public and keep them in the dark. The Samajwadi Party does politics of 'confusion' and 'hatred'. Its entire politics revolves around these two things," he told IANS while asserting that the Yogi Adityanath-led government has worked for the betterment of Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary echoed similar view, saying: "The agenda of the Samajwadi Party as well as the entire Opposition, is to spread confusion. They know that they do not have the (required) numbers and even where they have numbers...there is so much of conflict within their MLAs."

"They (Samajwadi Party) are betraying the PDA...for them it stands for 'Parivar Development Authority'," he remarked while speaking to IANS.

Minister of State Rajni Tiwari accused the SP of consistently seen moving away from their own statements.

"They (Opposition) appear to be losing ground and seem to be backing away from what they have said," she said.