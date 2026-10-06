Chhattisgarh: Naxal Arms Dump Unearthed In Dantewada Large Cache Of Weapons, Explosives Seized

MENAFN - IANS) Dantewada, Oct 6 (IANS) In a major success against left-wing extremism, a joint team of security forces recovered a significant cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosive materials from a Naxal hideout in the forested and hilly terrain of Dantewada district in Chhattisgarh.

Acting on specific intelligence provided by surrendered Naxals, the operation was conducted on Monday, under the overall supervision of senior police officers. The joint team comprising district force, District Reserve Guard (DRG), Bastar Fighters, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel carried out intensive area domination and search operations in the forest-hill regions falling under Barsur police station limits.

The targeted villages included Mangnar, Burdum, Todma, and Kohkaveda. Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Badri Narayan Meena (IPS); Deputy Inspector General (Operations), CRPF Range Dantewada; Superintendent of Police, Dantewada, Chandra Mohan Singh (IPS); Additional Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Khute (RPS); and Deputy Superintendent of Police Nasar Ullah Siddiqui (RPS) took part in the operation. During the early morning hours of Tuesday, around 6:30 am, while searching the dense forests and hills between Kohkaveda and Burdum villages, the teams located a carefully concealed Naxal dump.

A thorough search of the site led to the recovery of a substantial quantity of arms and ammunition.

The seized items include one AK-47 rifle, one Insas rifle, one BGL launcher, one.315 bore rifle, six country-made firearms (Bharmar), nine BGL shells, 23 rounds of AK-47 ammunition with magazine, five BGL rounds, two tiffin bombs, eight cooker bombs, 24 pistol rod springs, approximately 20 metres of Cordtex wire, two pairs of Naxal uniforms, one Insas magazine, one inverter, 138 rounds of.315 ammunition, 20 walkie-talkie sets, two arrow bombs, about 20 metres of red-black wire, one multimeter, and two car inverters.

Officials stated that the recovery was made possible due to continuous area domination and search campaigns being conducted under the Naxal elimination drive in Dantewada. The recovered material has been seized as per procedure, and further investigation is underway.

Dantewada police reaffirmed that such operations will continue relentlessly. The force remains committed to recovering hidden weapons, ammunition, and explosives from forested and inaccessible areas so that peace, security, and an atmosphere conducive to development can be maintained in the region.

The successful operation underscores the coordinated efforts of state and central forces in weakening the logistical network of Naxal groups operating in the Bastar region.