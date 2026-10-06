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Royal Decree Appoints Al Rabee As Member Of Constitutional Court
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Oct. 6 (Petra) -- A Royal Decree has been issued, appointing Husni Khalil Al Rabee as a member of the Constitutional Court, as of 6 October 2026.
//Petra// AO
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