Jordan Participates In Launch Of Arab Research Network

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 6 (Petra) – Secretary-General of the Higher Council for Science and Technology (HCST) Mashhour Rifai participated in the first conference of the Arab Scientific Research Centers Network, which formally launched the regional network to strengthen cooperation among Arab research institutions.

The conference, organized by the Federation of Arab Scientific Research Councils, was held at Egypt's National Research Centre in Cairo, in cooperation with the Egyptian Academy of Scientific Research and Technology and the National Research Centre.

Representatives of more than 60 research centers from around 12 Arab countries attended, alongside officials from research institutions, researchers, and experts.

Discussions focused on the future of scientific research in the Arab world, including research and innovation systems, artificial intelligence applications, food and water security, energy, health, and cooperation among Arab research institutions.

In remarks at the opening, Rifai outlined the HCST's role in coordinating scientific research in Jordan and linking research activities to national priorities.

He said the HCST had completed a project identifying Jordan's scientific research priorities for 2026–2035, covering 15 sectors and developed with the participation of more than 700 Jordanian experts from universities and the public and private sectors.

Rifai also reviewed Jordan's regional and international research partnerships, including joint projects in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, health, and green technologies.

He said challenges facing the Arab region, including climate change, economic pressures, and rapid technological developments, require stronger cross-border research cooperation and joint scientific projects.

Rifai welcomed the launch of the Arab Scientific Research Centers Network, which the HCST had proposed during a previous session in Baghdad, saying it could provide a framework for joint research projects, expertise sharing, and cooperation on common regional challenges.

//Petra// AO