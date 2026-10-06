Jordan Calls For Stronger Regional Cooperation To Tackle Air Pollution

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 6 (Petra) -- Minister of Environment Ayman Suleiman on Tuesday called for stronger regional cooperation, data and expertise sharing, and science-based policies to address air pollution and improve air quality across West Asia.

Speaking at the opening of the fourth regional meeting of the West Asia Air Quality Network in Aqaba, Suleiman stressed the need for joint action to address sources of air pollution and their effects on human health, ecosystems and the climate.

The meeting, organized by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Regional Office for West Asia, brings together experts and representatives from countries across the region and specialized international organizations. It will be followed by a capacity-building workshop on Oct. 7-8.

Suleiman described air pollution as a major environmental and public health challenge, noting that pollutants cross national borders and that the region is also affected by sand and dust storms.

He highlighted the network's role as a platform for regional coordination, knowledge and expertise exchange and capacity-building, helping countries develop more effective measures to curb air pollution while linking air-quality improvements with climate action and sustainable development.

Turning to Jordan's efforts, Suleiman said the Kingdom continues to implement policies and programs under the Economic Modernization Vision in renewable energy, energy efficiency and sustainable transport to reduce emissions and improve air quality.

Renewable energy projects accounted for about 26.9 percent of Jordan's electricity generation mix at the end of 2024, he noted, adding that the Environment Ministry is continuing to develop its air-quality monitoring system and provide reliable data to support environmental decision-making.

Suleiman reaffirmed Jordan's commitment to working through the regional network to develop common tools and practical responses to air pollution challenges, describing the meeting as an opportunity to translate knowledge into action and identify priorities for joint efforts toward cleaner air and a more sustainable environment.

The meeting is examining regional cooperation on air quality, data and best-practice sharing, national and regional challenges and priorities, and ways to strengthen monitoring, assessment and capacity-building to support policies aimed at improving air quality and reducing its environmental and health impacts.

//Petra// AJ