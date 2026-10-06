Primebook Festive Sale: Laptops Under Rs 24,000 On Flipkart And Amazon, Check Top Deals

Primebook's festive sale brings discounts on budget-friendly laptops priced under ₹24,000. Check the latest Primebook offers, prices and deals available through Amazon and Flipkart during the festive season.

Smartphone and laptop prices are touching the sky these days. Primebook, an Indian homegrown brand, brings a massive relief just in time for the Dussehra and Diwali festive season. The company announced mind-blowing offers on its laptops even before the main festive sales begin.

Primebook offers features worth Rs 50,000 at a crazy deal price of Rs 25,000. You can grab these discounts during the Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian Festival sales. These laptops handle daily tasks and student needs perfectly, though they are not meant for heavy gaming or editing. We explain the laptop offers, processors, and other details below.

Primebook 2 Neo grabs everyone's attention in this festive sale. Flipkart lists its starting price at Rs 23,990. The company gives a direct Rs 3,000 discount on this model. You can also save an extra Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 through instant bank card discounts.

Primebook 2 Neo packs a MediaTek Helio G99 processor. The laptop features 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The device weighs just 990 grams. It sports an 11.6-inch HD IPS display and a 29.6Wh battery. The company claims a single charge delivers 7.5 hours of video playback.

Primebook brings the 2 Pro and 2 Max models for users who want a bigger screen and more productivity.

Primebook 2 Pro costs Rs 26,990 in the Flipkart sale. It includes a Rs 2,000 discount. The laptop features a MediaTek Helio G99 processor and 8GB RAM.

Primebook 2 Max 128GB variant sells for Rs 27,990 after a Rs 3,000 discount. Amazon and Flipkart offer this model at the exact same price. It packs a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. The company claims its 60.3Wh battery gives a solid 12 hours of battery life.

Both models feature high-end specs like a Full HD display, a backlit keyboard, and a 1440p webcam. These laptops work perfectly for online classes, office work, and browsing.

Primebook introduces the 3 Max model for users who want next-generation hardware and AI features. The 128GB model costs between Rs 33,490 and Rs 33,990 during the sale.

This laptop runs on a completely different platform compared to older models. It packs a MediaTek Genio 720 processor, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 128GB UFS storage. The 8th Gen MediaTek NPU delivers up to 9 TOPS of AI computing support. The device includes advanced features like a 5MP camera, WiFi 6, and Bluetooth 5.3. The laptop weighs 1.59 kg and offers 12 hours of playback with its 60.3Wh battery.

These laptops stand out because they do not run on a regular Windows operating system. Primebook uses its own PrimeOS. Primebook bases its PrimeOS 3.0 in the Primebook 2 series on Android 15. The company designed it specifically for big screens, keyboards, and trackpads.

You can run all your regular smartphone Android apps directly on this laptop. The native app store gives you access to over 50,000 Android apps. You also get a Cloud PC option if you want to use Windows software. The Cloud PC lets you use Windows and Linux environments. However, this feature requires a separate subscription fee and an active internet connection.

You must understand your exact needs before buying this laptop. This device does not replace a standard Windows laptop for everyone.

Students attending online classes, people doing document work, and users watching YouTube or OTT videos will find this perfect. It also works great for basic office tasks and Android app usage.

You should stay away from these laptops if you need heavy Windows software, professional video editing, or heavy gaming. Users who rely on specific apps unavailable on Android must also avoid this.

Primebook offers a solid choice if you want a budget laptop for basic needs during this festive sale.