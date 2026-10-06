USF Strikes Russian UAV Warehouse And Workshop In Kharkiv Region
"Repair, components, storage, and supplies are what enable enemy pilots to operate on the battlefield. That is why we target not only the enemy's UAV crews but also the system that supports their operations," the military said.Read also: USF strikes Russian General Staff mobile radio station in Southern region
As Ukrinform reported, the total combat losses of Russian forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, are estimated at approximately 1,544,260 personnel.
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