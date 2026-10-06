Russians Strike Warehouse Facility In Zaporizhzhia, Casualties Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Mykhailo Semikin reported this on Telegram.

"Russians struck a warehouse facility in Zaporizhzhia. There are casualties. The building caught fire following the strike," he wrote.

One person sustained serious injuries. Another man was evacuated before paramedics arrived. Medical personnel are currently treating a woman whose condition is not serious.

All necessary emergency services are working at the scene.

Russian attacks in Kharkiv region leave seven killed, 80 injured over past day

Earlier, it was reported that the enemy had struck one of the bridges in Zaporizhzhia in the morning. Overall, during the previous day, Russian forces also struck energy infrastructure in the city and the surrounding area.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (DSNS)