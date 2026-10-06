Russians Strike Warehouse Facility In Zaporizhzhia, Casualties Reported
"Russians struck a warehouse facility in Zaporizhzhia. There are casualties. The building caught fire following the strike," he wrote.
One person sustained serious injuries. Another man was evacuated before paramedics arrived. Medical personnel are currently treating a woman whose condition is not serious.
All necessary emergency services are working at the scene.Read also: Russian attacks in Kharkiv region leave seven killed, 80 injured over past day
Earlier, it was reported that the enemy had struck one of the bridges in Zaporizhzhia in the morning. Overall, during the previous day, Russian forces also struck energy infrastructure in the city and the surrounding area.
Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (DSNS)
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