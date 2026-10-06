Ukraine's Defense Forces Strike Record Number Of Enemy Air-Defense Systems In September, With Maximum Range Of 552 Km

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense reported on its website.

"Ukrainian units are increasing the effectiveness of their operations against targets deep behind enemy lines. In particular, in September, the number of strikes against targets more than 20 km away exceeded 11,000 for the first time," the ministry said.

September also saw a record number of strikes against targets more than 50 km away. The largest number of such strikes targeted the Mariupol–Crimea logistics route. In addition, Ukraine's Defense Forces struck the largest number of enemy air-defense systems in September, including radar stations.

The Ministry of Defense highlighted as a separate achievement the strike against an enemy air-defense system at a distance of 552 km. Each result was recorded on video in the DELTA combat system and verified by the Brave1 defense innovation cluster.

During the month, the confirmed number of Russian personnel hit was 33,087. A higher figure was recorded only in March and April 2026.

USF strikes Russian UAV warehouse and workshop in Kharkiv region

At the same time, the ministry emphasized that Russian losses are increasing not only along the front line, as Ukrainian units are expanding effective operations against targets deep in the enemy's rear.

In particular, Russia continued to change its tactics for air attacks in September. Despite an increase in the number of jet-powered UAVs launched, Ukrainian forces shot down 28% more Shahed-type drones than in the previous month.

The Ministry of Defense noted that behind every figure are service members who find new and unconventional ways to inflict losses on the enemy. The ePoints program helps rapidly identify such solutions, share successful practices among units, and accelerate the implementation of innovations on the battlefield.

As Ukrinform reported, since the beginning of the year, Ukrainian Defense Forces units have neutralized more than 350,000 Russian unmanned aerial vehicles, including 31,000 Shahed-type drones.