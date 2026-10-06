Dolly Parton's Final Recording To Appear On U2 Album

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Dolly Parton's final recorded vocal will be released posthumously on U2's upcoming album Carnaval De Luz, marking the latest posthumous appearance by the country music icon.

Parton recorded a duet with U2 frontman Bono for the album's closing track, "Torn." U2 announced the album, confirming that the recording is Parton's final vocal performance.

The 12-track album is scheduled for release on November 13 and will be U2's first studio album of new material in nine years. The band released another track, "Silencio," alongside the album announcement.

Parton recorded her vocals for "Torn" in June, just months before her death at the age of 80 on August 25. A representative for Parton confirmed that the recording was her final vocal performance.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Bono recalled how Parton returned to the studio to record the song after becoming ill. He said she was able to approve the final mix and was proud of the recording.

"Torn" was originally written by Parton, while Bono and Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid later rewrote the lyrics around a mother dealing with a painful division between her two sons. The song appears as a duet between Parton and Bono on U2's upcoming album.

For U2, Carnaval De Luz also comes during the band's 50th anniversary year. The album will contain 12 tracks and was produced by longtime collaborator Jacknife Lee.

Photo Credit: Lionel Hahn/Getty; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic