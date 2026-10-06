Lithuania Offers To Fund Permanent US Military Presence

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Lithuania is ready to cover the costs associated with the permanent deployment of US troops in the country, Lithuanian Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevičius said in an interview with Bloomberg.

He was responding to US President Donald Trump's statement about the possibility of establishing a permanent American military base in Lithuania.

Sinkevičius noted that a permanent US military presence in Lithuania would serve as an important deterrent and provide an additional security guarantee.

Lithuania will hold the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2027. According to Sinkevičius, defense will be one of the country's key priorities during its EU presidency. Lithuania also intends to support further EU enlargement, including the accession of countries such as Ukraine and Moldova, he added.

Lithuanian Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas also thanked Trump for his approach toward Lithuania and said the country would work toward establishing a permanent US military base.

According to BNS, US military units of varying sizes have been deployed in Lithuania on a rotational basis since 2014, with units being replaced every nine months. Two battalions, comprising more than 1,000 troops, are expected to arrive in the country by the end of October.

The developments come as the United States is also reviewing its military presence in Europe. In September, NBC News, citing sources, reported that the Pentagon was considering withdrawing around 25,000 US troops from Europe, roughly one-third of the American contingent stationed on the continent.

The report also said a reduction of the US military presence in Europe by about half, to around 40,000 troops, was being considered. The plans could also involve the withdrawal of US aircraft, ships and weapons from Europe, with Germany, Italy and Spain reportedly among the countries that could be affected.

Image: Wiktor Dabkowski/Bloomberg