Duminy Sees Leadership, All-Rounders As Key Factors Ahead Of SA20 Auction

MENAFN - IANS) Johannesburg, Oct 6 (IANS) With most SA20 squads already taking shape, the Season 5 auction may be smaller in scale, but former South Africa all-rounder JP Duminy expects plenty of intrigue when players go under the hammer on October 7.

Duminy, who has experienced the auction from both sides, as a player at multiple Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions and later as Paarl Royals' head coach in the inaugural SA20 season, believes the focus this time will be on plugging specific gaps rather than rebuilding squads.

“Well, with the Season 5 auction coming up, the planning phase is a really critical one. We have to acknowledge that this is a smaller auction, almost a mini-auction. It's about filling the gaps in terms of the roles and responsibilities, whether it's from a leadership standpoint, from a middle order, or top order,” Duminy told SA20 in an exclusive interaction.

The former all-rounder expects franchises to prioritise players capable of providing a point of difference, particularly in the pace and spin departments.“We know in the game of T20 cricket, high pace is going to be critical, and importantly, a mystery spinner. They sort of bring that X-factor, so they will look at the various components that teams need, and what are the high-value players in the auction that they will try and target,” he said.

For Duminy, however, leadership could prove to be one of the most decisive factors. That makes former Joburg Super Kings captain Faf du Plessis one of the names he will be watching closely.“I'm always a firm believer that everything rises and falls on leadership. You have a system where there are players from all around the world, and importantly, you've got a short space of time to get everybody on board in terms of where they're going in terms of the vision of the team, so leadership is critically important,” the former allrounder said.

“So, when you think about Faf du Plessis, you think about leadership. At 42 years old, he is still leading run-scorers in tournaments around the world. So it's not just about the leadership component. He still has the X-factor in terms of performances that he puts in consistently.”

Duminy also expects all-rounders to command significant attention, with South Africa internationals Wiaan Mulder and Rassie van der Dussen among the players he believes could attract strong interest.“Often in auctions, particularly in smaller auctions, you find that your all-rounders go for big money,” Duminy explained.

“Wiaan Mulder, he fills that all-round role. Those balancing components are so critical in understanding what the skill sets are that we still need. And sometimes you can miss if you sort of go batter-heavy or bowler-heavy, and then it creates a sort of imbalance in your squad. So those players are critical.

“Likewise, someone like Rassie van der Dussen, obviously top-order, he brings explosive power towards that top end. So those players are going to be interesting to watch in terms of the auction, and hopefully, they get picked up,” he added.

While individual signings will attract the headlines, Duminy believes the broader recruitment strategy could determine whether any franchise can finally break Sunrisers Eastern Cape's dominance. The Eastern Cape side have won the SA20 title three times.

“Sunrisers, they've certainly found a formula in terms of their success. (Coach) Adi Birrell has done a fantastic job with them. How to dethrone them? Well, I think it's going to come largely down to your recruitment. What are some of the key attributes and skills that you need for your home conditions? Can you dominate your home conditions?

“Momentum creates confidence in tournaments like this, and can you find momentum at the right stages? Recruitment, for me, is probably going to be the most critical piece in the puzzle,” Duminy concluded.