Malaysia, Laos Explore New Growth Areas As Bilateral Ties Mark 60 Years

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

By Vijian Paramasivam

PHNOM PENH, Oct 6 (NNN) -- After six decades of diplomatic ties underpinned by growing trade and investment, Malaysia and Laos are exploring the next phase of their economic partnership, with Muslim-friendly tourism, hospitality and the digital economy as the next areas of cooperation.

Malaysian Ambassador to Laos Norli Muadza Noor said Malaysia is Laos' fourth-largest investor, with US$946 million (RM3.9 billion) invested since 1966 across banking, energy, hospitality, services and infrastructure.

Bilateral trade has also grown significantly, rising to more than US$65 million (RM266 million) in 2025 from about US$43 million (RM176 million) in 2024.

"Malaysia's established presence in the Lao economy provides a strong foundation for both countries to explore new areas of commercial cooperation and encourage greater private-sector participation," said Norli at the Malaysia–Lao PDR Economic Diplomacy Forum: Celebrating 60 Years Together.

The forum, organised by the Malaysian Embassy in Vientiane on Monday, brought together policymakers, industry leaders, tourism and hospitality players, diplomats and entrepreneurs from both countries.

Malaysia and Laos established diplomatic relations on July 1, 1966.

Muslim-friendly tourism emerged as one area with room for growth, with panellists saying better access to halal food, prayer facilities and Muslim-friendly accommodation could help Laos tap a wider tourism market.

Lao Association of Travel Agents President Inthy Deuansavanh said improving regional connectivity could further help transform Laos into a key international tourism destination in Southeast Asia.

“Lao PDR has the potential to diversify its source markets and tourism offerings, including by developing greater readiness to receive Muslim travellers,” he said.

The landlocked nation received nearly three million international visitors in the first half of 2026.

During the "AI and the Future of Women Entrepreneurship" session, MADCash Chief Executive Officer and Founder Dr Nuraizah Shamsul Baharin pointed to artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technologies as another promising area for Malaysia-Laos cooperation, particularly in supporting Laos' development.

“AI and digital technologies can support women entrepreneurs and MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) by strengthening business operations, improving digital presence, reaching wider markets and enabling greater participation in the digital economy,” said Nuraizah, who is also the focal point for the ASEAN Women Entrepreneur Network.

The discussions also pointed to broader opportunities for Malaysia-Laos cooperation by bringing together people, culture, tourism and technology to create new pathways for inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

--NNN