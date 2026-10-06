Myanmar President To Begin Two-Day Official Visit To Malaysia

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KUALA LUMPUR, 6 Okt (NNN) -- Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing will undertake a two-day official visit to Malaysia beginning Wednesday (Oct 7).

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim would meet the Myanmar leader to discuss several key issues between the two countries.

“These include voluntary, dignified and safe repatriation of Myanmar nationals of all ethnic groups who have been in Malaysia illegally.

“The leaders are also expected to review ongoing efforts undertaken under the ASEAN mechanisms,” it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Foreign Ministry, also known as Wisma Putra, said the visit would also provide the Prime Minister with an opportunity to sustain his direct engagement with Myanmar, in line with the decision of the 48th ASEAN Summit in May 2026 to continue constructive and principled engagement with Myanmar, consistent with the ASEAN Five-Point Consensus (5PC).

“As Chair of ASEAN in 2025, the Prime Minister met with the then Senior General Min Aung Hlaing twice as part of Malaysia's engagement with Myanmar,” it said.

In addition, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan visited Myanmar in April and October 2025, as well as in May 2026.

According to Wisma Putra, Myanmar is an integral part of ASEAN. As a fellow ASEAN member state, Malaysia will continue to support ASEAN's efforts to promote peace, reconciliation and access to humanitarian assistance in Myanmar.

“Malaysia will also work closely with all ASEAN member states to ensure stability and prosperity in the region,” it said.

--NNN