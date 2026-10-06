Prospector Continues To Extend High-Grade TESS Zone: Hole ML26-56 Yields 41.34 G/T Au Over 7.81M Including 130.77 G/T Au Over 2.25M
|Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Au (g/t)
|Ag (g/t)
|Cu (%)
|ML26-040
|No Significant Values
|ML26-041
|135.31
|161.94
|26.60
|1.47
|3.35
|0.18
|And
|166.44
|167.44
|1.00
|2.30
|12.30
|0.56
|And
|181.82
|183.12
|1.30
|1.78
|44.10
|1.90
|ML26-043
|101.30
|106.45
|5.15
|7.30
|22.26
|0.90
|Incl
|101.30
|102.61
|1.30
|25.60
|75.90
|2.88
|And
|109.59
|110.09
|0.50
|19.50
|-
|-
|Within
|101.30
|119.36
|18.06
|2.73
|6.92
|0.28
|And
|149.08
|150.93
|1.85
|1.07
|21.64
|1.02
|ML26-044
|168.39
|169.54
|1.15
|3.28
|-
|-
|ML26-045
|89.72
|92.30
|2.58
|1.65
|-
|-
|ML26-046
|43.35
|45.45
|2.10
|14.72
|47.72
|1.81
|And
|67.60
|71.10
|3.50
|24.17
|31.64
|1.62
|And
|78.18
|85.00
|6.82
|1.15
|4.53
|0.24
|And
|123.75
|151.10
|27.35
|5.05
|29.25
|1.16
|Incl
|123.75
|126.35
|2.60
|22.32
|59.36
|2.40
|And
|135.80
|137.85
|2.05
|0.68
|110.30
|4.12
|And
|145.50
|151.10
|5.60
|13.74
|47.51
|1.94
|ML26-047
|No Significant Values
|ML26-048
|52.95
|54.05
|1.10
|2.89
|37.90
|1.58
|ML26-049
|95.85
|104.15
|8.30
|0.18
|-
|0.11
|ML26-050
|69.65
|71.35
|1.70
|4.30
|1.80
|0.14
|ML26-051
|73.70
|94.70
|21.00
|6.44
|4.43
|0.20
|Incl
|73.70
|75.50
|1.80
|56.48
|-
|-
|And
|91.25
|91.75
|0.50
|43.20
|-
|-
|ML26-052
|115.20
|147.54
|32.34
|1.09
|8.45
|0.42
|Incl
|120.61
|123.44
|2.83
|3.38
|63.32
|3.32
|And
|139.90
|145.36
|5.46
|2.88
|8.33
|0.35
|ML26-053
|No Significant Values
|ML26-054
|64.31
|70.10
|5.79
|6.10
|10.76
|0.55
|Incl
|64.31
|66.26
|1.95
|15.15
|24.89
|1.22
|ML26-055
|81.80
|102.16
|20.36
|0.34
|-
|0.10
|Incl
|100.22
|102.16
|1.94
|1.86
|-
|0.18
|ML26-056
|100.62
|108.43
|7.81
|41.34
|-
|-
|Incl
|103.77
|107.79
|4.02
|79.41
|-
|-
|Incl
|105.54
|107.74
|2.25
|130.77
|-
|-
Table 2: Drill Collar Information for Holes in this Release
|Hole ID
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation
|Azimuth
|Dip
|Depth (m)
|ML26-048
|361319
|7131609
|1662
|155
|-50
|233.17
|ML26-049
|361102
|7131597
|1575
|160
|-50
|277.37
|ML26-053
|361311
|7131643
|1678
|160
|-60
|268.22
|ML26-054
|361226
|7131574
|1613
|160
|-50
|115.82
|ML26-055
|361226
|7131574
|1613
|160
|-60
|166.12
|ML26-056
|361226
|7131574
|1613
|160
|-65
|152.40
(1) Historical exploration drill core data and composite assay intervals for NV-05-02, NV-05-12A, and NV-06-17 in Figure 1 are sourced from the Mike Lake Property Assessment Report Dawson Mining District, Yukon Territory. Document compiled by Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited on behalf of Dynamite Resources Ltd., dated March 2008. Filed with the Yukon Geological Survey Assessment Report Archive (Report #095029). Historical intervals reflect continuous down-hole core lengths; true widths of mineralization have not been determined from the historical data. The QP has verified the historical data disclosed in this release by reviewing the original drill logs and assay certificates, and by conducting confirmation drilling adjacent to the historical 2005-2006 Dynamite Resources drill holes. The new drilling successfully confirmed the geological continuity and high-grade nature of the historical mineralization, thereby verifying the historical database for the purposes of this disclosure.
Assay Methodology & QA/QC
The analytical work on the 2026 ML Project is being performed by Bureau Veritas ("BV") Labs, an internationally recognized analytical services provider. All samples are submitted to BV's prep facility located in Whitehorse, YT. Once prepared the samples are shipped to BV's Vancouver, BC facility for analysis. All rock samples are prepared using procedure PRP70-250 (Dry, crush to 70% passing 2mm, riffle split off 250g, pulverize split to better than 85% passing 75 microns) and analyzed by method FA430 (30g fire assay with AAS finish) and MA200 (multi-element analysis with 4-acid digest and ICP-MS finish). Samples containing >10g/t Au are reanalyzed using a 50g Fire Assay with a Gravimetric finish. Samples containing >100 ppm Ag and/or >1% Cu, Pb, & Zn are reanalyzed using a 4-acid digest and ore grade ICP-ES analysis. All soil samples are prepared using procedure SS80 (Dry and sieve to -80 mesh) and analyzed by method AQ201 (15g multi-element analysis with aqua-regia digest and ICP ES/MS finish).
The work is being completed using industry standard procedures, including a quality assurance/quality control ("QA/QC") program consisting of the insertion of certified standards, blanks, and duplicates into the sample stream.
Qualified Person
The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Jodie Gibson, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration of Prospector, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101").
About Prospector Metals Corp.
Prospector Metals Corp. is a proud member of Discovery Group and focuses on district scale, early-stage exploration of gold and base metal prospects. The Company creates shareholder value through new discoveries and identifies underexplored or overlooked mineral districts displaying important structural and mineralogical occurrences similar to more established mining operations. Prospector is currently concentrating its efforts on its ML Project in the Yukon where it has discovered a high-grade gold-copper-silver zone (see news release dated October 1, 2025). Prospector establishes and maintains relationships with local and Indigenous rightsholders and seeks to develop partnerships and agreements that are mutually beneficial to all interested parties.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Prospector Metals Corp.
Dr. Rob Carpenter, Ph.D., P.Geo.
President & CEO
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For further information about Prospector Metals Corp. or this news release, please visit our website at prospectormetalscorp or contact Prospector at 1-778-819-5520 or by email at ....
Prospector Metals Corp. is a proud member of Discovery GroupTM. For more information please visit: discoverygroup
Forward-Looking Statement Cautions:
This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including, but not limited to, the Company's plans with respect to the Company's projects, including the ML Project, and the timing related thereto of the drill program, the merits of the Company's projects, the Company's objectives, plans and strategies, and other project opportunities. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "strategy," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include the risks associated with the Transaction, including the risk that all requisite regulatory and corporate approvals may not be received, risk of accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, or the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other agency or governmental clearances, necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes in the jurisdictions where the Company carries on its business that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) at for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: Prospector Metals Corp.
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