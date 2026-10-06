(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Olive Resource Capital Provides Update on Investments for September 2026 October 06, 2026 7:00 AM EDT | Source: Olive Resource Capital Inc. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2026) - Olive Resource Capital Inc. (TSXV: OC) ( "Olive" or the "Company" ) is pleased to provide investors an update on its investments for the period ending September 30, 2026. Table 1: Olive's Investment Portfolio

Name Ticker Sector Category (Audited) Value (Unaudited) Value (Unaudited) Value Dec 31, 2025 (1) Aug 31, 2026 (1) Sep 30, 2026 (1) Omai Gold Mines Corp.(2) OMG.v Precious Metals Public Equity $3,504,200 $6,657,980 $5,556,660 Black Sheep Ventures Inc. Private Real Estate Private Equity & Conv. Debenture $1,527,912 $1,524,625 $1,527,913 Cotec Holdings Corp. CTH.v Technology Public Equity & Conv. Debenture $402,454 $819,809 $815,679 Canex Metals Inc. CANX.v Precious Metals Public Equity $264,450 $399,900 $690,800 GeoPark Ltd. GPRK Oil & Gas Public Equity $203,123 $640,609 $667,191 Goldsky Resources Corp. (inc. Warrants) GSKR.v Precious Metals Public Equity $296,829 $726,360 $629,250 ERO Copper Corp. ERO Base Metals Public Equity $248,155 $577,584 $585,536 Bravo Mining Corp. BRVO.v Precious Metals Public Equity $601,250 $633,080 $573,270 Sun Valley Minerals Inc.(2) Private Precious Metals Private Equity $375,000 $562,500 $562,500 Aquitaine Metals Corp. Private Precious Metals Private Equity $318,198 $510,752 $510,752 Other Public Equity Liquid Investments and Cash Equivalents (3) $2,397,130 $5,578,891 $5,220,554 Other Public Equity Fundamental Investments Incl. Warrants (4) $5,565,524 $3,625,308 $3,309,549 Other Private Equity, Loans, & Conv. Debenture Investments $768,983 $1,038,356 $749,850 Total $16,473,208 (5) $23,295,754 (5) $21,399,503 (5)

For publicly listed investments traded on recognized exchanges, valuation is based on closing trading prices. For private equity investments, valuation is per the most recent financial statements. For Convertible Debentures, valuation is per the most recent financial statements, adjusted for interest accruals and convertibility value. Derek Macpherson, Executive Chairman of Olive Resource Capital is a Director of this issuer (Omai; West Point). Samuel Pelaez, CEO of Olive Resource Capital is a Director of this issuer (Sun Valley). Olive defines Liquid Investments as investments whose position can be liquidated in less than one day's average trading volume for that security. This measure also includes cash and cash equivalents; but does not include adjustments for working capital and liabilities. Olive invites the reader to refer to its most recent financial statements available on its website; for details on the Company's liabilities. Out of the Money Warrants are valued using Black Scholes with 35% volatility, and 3% interest rate. In the Money Warrants are valued at their intrinsic value. The increase in value from December 31, 2025 is primarily as a result of stock price appreciation of the investments, and to an equity offering conducted in August 2026 - For details please refer to the Company's press release dated August 17, 2026.

Samuel Pelaez, the Company's President, CEO, CIO, and Director stated: "September was a complete reversal of the performance posted by the sector in August. The U.S. dollar rallied as yields on U.S. debt increased. Commodities were volatile, with some posting advances while others declined. The natural resources equities, however, declined across the board as negative investor sentiment and increased volatility decreased risk appetite. At Olive we continue to be active in deploying capital in companies we consider having near-term tangible catalysts."

Derek Macpherson, the Company's Executive Chairman stated: "September was a challenging month for gold equities with some of the best performing stocks from the past year, seeing some of the largest declines. Management's longer-term view for commodities and the underlying equities remains intact and views this shorter-term volatility as an opportunity. Olive's above average cash position has it well positioned to take advantage of this weakness and to strengthen the portfolio."

Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB")

During the month of September, the Company's NCIB expired. The Company cancelled 4,046,000 common shares previously held in treasury.

As of the date of this release Olive Resource Capital Inc. has 132,417,754 common shares outstanding inclusive of the shares in treasury pending cancellation.

About Olive Resource Capital Inc.:

Olive is a resource-focused merchant bank and investment company with a portfolio of publicly listed and private securities. The Company's assets consist primarily of investments in natural resource companies in all stages of development.

For further information, please contact:

Derek Macpherson, Executive Chairman at ... or by phone at (416)294-6713 or Samuel Pelaez, President, CEO & CIO at .... Olive's website is located at .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "is expected", "scheduled", "estimates", "pending", "intends", "plans", "forecasts", "targets", or "hopes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "will", "should", "might", "will be taken", or "occur" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of Olive to be materially different from the historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking, including, without limitation, statements concerning Olive's intended future disclosure practices. Although Olive believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: past success or achievement does not guarantee future success; negative investment performance; downward market fluctuations; downward fluctuations in commodity prices and changes in the prices of commodities in general; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; interest rate and exchange rate fluctuations; changes in economic and political conditions that could negatively affect certain commodity prices; and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Olive does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This commentary is provided for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice nor does it constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities referred to. The information provided in this recording has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable and is believed to be accurate at the time of publishing but we do not represent that it is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Olive Resource Capital Inc.