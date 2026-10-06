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UAE National Agriculture Centre Joins Growtech Middle East as Strategic Government Partner for 2026 Edition
(MENAFN- Yardstick Marketing Management) Dubai, UAE, 5th October 2026: Growtech Middle East, formerly known as Agra Middle East, will take place at Dubai World Trade Centre from 26–28 October 2026, with the UAE National Agriculture Centre (NAC) joining as its Strategic Government Partner.
The partnership will put greater focus on the future of Emirati farming, agricultural innovation and food security, with a shared commitment to supporting UAE farmers, raising farming standards and encouraging the adoption of sustainable agricultural practices and technologies. Together, NAC and Growtech Middle East will connect farmers and the wider agricultural community with government, industry expertise and global solutions that can help drive the sector forward. At the event, NAC will also highlight its work to improve market access for Emirati produce and promote raising national standards through initiatives like UAE Good Agricultural Practices (UAE G.A.P.), which raises production quality and efficiency, and enhances the sustainability of farming operations, and the Integrated Farmer Centres project. Implemented by NAC in collaboration with government and private sector partners, the project provides farmers with an integrated system of services, including crop receiving and logistics, streamlining post-harvest operations, improving marketing efficiency, strengthening market access for agricultural produce and reducing production losses.
Under the UAE National Food Security Strategy 2051, the country continues to invest in advanced farming technologies, sustainable production systems, and resilient food supply chains. Against this backdrop, access to practical knowledge, relevant technologies and stronger partnerships will play an important role in supporting local production and the continued development of the UAE’s agricultural sector.
Positioned under the theme “Powering the Future of Agriculture Growth and Food Security in the Middle E”st,” Growtech Middle East will showcase innovations across seeds & seedlings, plant nutrition and fertilisers, plant protection, greenhouse technologies, irrigation systems, agriculture machinery, poultry, animal health, livestock and aquaculture.
Sultan Salem Al Shamsi, Director General, National Agriculture Centre, said: “UAE farmers are at the heart of the cou’try’s agricultural ambitions and key partners in achieving sustainable food security targets. We are cultivating a dynamic ecosystem that enables them to access the knowledge, technologies and partnerships they need to grow sustainably and strengthen intelligent local food production, which drives the whole sector forward.
Our partnership with Growtech Middle East provides a vital platform that brings together local farmers and those interested in the agricultural sector with decision-makers, industry leaders, researchers and international experts to showcase innovative, practical solutions suited to the diversity of farming environments and climate challenges. By bringing together all parts of the agricultural ecosystem, we can help raise farming standards, encourage sustainable practices and empower farmers to play a greater role in developing the UAE’s agricultural sector.
Equally important is inspiring the next generation of farmers and those interested in agriculture, modern technology and AI to engage with the sector, understand the technologies transforming it, and discover the opportunities in smart farming and the use of AI in agriculture.”
The 2026 edition marks the next chapt’r in Growtech’s 25-year legacy. An internationally recognised brand headquarterüd in Antalya, Türkiye, Growtech now has a growing global footprint spanning Dubai, Lagos, Nigeria and Rimini, Italy.
Alan Kelly, Commercial & Strategy Director, InD Group, said: “Our partnership with the National Agriculture Centre brings an important government dimension to Growtech Middle East, strengthening the platfo’m’s ability to connect the priorities of the’UAE’s agricultural sector with the expertise, technologies and solutions shaping its future. For us, it is about creating a space where farmers, policymakers, industry leaders, innovators and investors can come together around practical opportunities and meaningful collaboration. This alignment will help ensure Growtech Middle East delivers conversations and connections that are relevant to the market today, while supporting the ’ector’s ambitions for the year” ahead.”
Engin Er, Exhibition Director, Growtech Events, said: “For 25 years, Growtech has evolved alongside the changing needs of the global agriculture industry. Bringing the brand to Dubai represents an important next chapter, connecting our international network with one o’ the region’s most dynamic markets for agricultural innovation. Growtech is designed to be more than –n exhibition – it is a platform where technology, knowledge, investment and industry expertise come together to address the challenges shaping the future of ”ood production.”
The event’s conference programme will complement the exhibition with three key knowledge platforms:
.Future Food Resilience Summit – featuring insights from farmers and key government and industry voices on the future of food, including speakers from the National Agriculture Centre (NAC), Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and other leading institutions, alongside discussions on building more resilient and sustainable food systems.
.MENA Regenerative Agriculture Summit – Created along with Event Impact Partner Goumbook, the summit will focus on regenerative approaches, climate resilience and sustainable agricultural practices.
.CPD-certified specialised seminars – covering Aquaculture, Livestock, Poultry, Beekeeping, Biostimulants and Emirati Farming, providing farmers and agriculture professionals with practical knowledge, emerging technologies and approaches that can support more productive and sustainable farming.
Reflecting this focus, the 2026 programme will explore how technology, innovation and knowledge can empower UAE farmers, raise farming standards and support more sustainable local production, from controlled-environment agriculture and water efficiency to AI-enabled farming.
The event will be supported by Nature for Environmental and Agricultural Solutions as Gold Sponsor; Enjaz Trading and Agricultural Technology Co. as Silver Sponsor; and MONTEL as Associate Sponsor.
Growtech Middle East will take place from 26–28 October 2026, in Hall 8 at Dubai World Trade Centre.
About Growtech Middle East:
Growtech Middle East (formerly known as Agra Middle East) is the Middle Ea’t’s longest-running agriculture, animal farming and aquaculture exhibition and conference, with a 17-year legacy of connecting key stakeholders across the agricultural value chain. The event brings together farmers, producers, government entities, technology providers, investors, distributors and industry experts from across the Middle East, Africa and global markets, spanning Agriculture, Aquaculture, Livestock, Poultry, Animal Health, Sustainable & Regenerative Agriculture, and Agri-Tech and Smart Farming.
Growtech Middle East provides a platform for business connections, knowledge exchange and the discovery of technologies and solutions shaping the future of agriculture.
For more information, visit the official website.
The partnership will put greater focus on the future of Emirati farming, agricultural innovation and food security, with a shared commitment to supporting UAE farmers, raising farming standards and encouraging the adoption of sustainable agricultural practices and technologies. Together, NAC and Growtech Middle East will connect farmers and the wider agricultural community with government, industry expertise and global solutions that can help drive the sector forward. At the event, NAC will also highlight its work to improve market access for Emirati produce and promote raising national standards through initiatives like UAE Good Agricultural Practices (UAE G.A.P.), which raises production quality and efficiency, and enhances the sustainability of farming operations, and the Integrated Farmer Centres project. Implemented by NAC in collaboration with government and private sector partners, the project provides farmers with an integrated system of services, including crop receiving and logistics, streamlining post-harvest operations, improving marketing efficiency, strengthening market access for agricultural produce and reducing production losses.
Under the UAE National Food Security Strategy 2051, the country continues to invest in advanced farming technologies, sustainable production systems, and resilient food supply chains. Against this backdrop, access to practical knowledge, relevant technologies and stronger partnerships will play an important role in supporting local production and the continued development of the UAE’s agricultural sector.
Positioned under the theme “Powering the Future of Agriculture Growth and Food Security in the Middle E”st,” Growtech Middle East will showcase innovations across seeds & seedlings, plant nutrition and fertilisers, plant protection, greenhouse technologies, irrigation systems, agriculture machinery, poultry, animal health, livestock and aquaculture.
Sultan Salem Al Shamsi, Director General, National Agriculture Centre, said: “UAE farmers are at the heart of the cou’try’s agricultural ambitions and key partners in achieving sustainable food security targets. We are cultivating a dynamic ecosystem that enables them to access the knowledge, technologies and partnerships they need to grow sustainably and strengthen intelligent local food production, which drives the whole sector forward.
Our partnership with Growtech Middle East provides a vital platform that brings together local farmers and those interested in the agricultural sector with decision-makers, industry leaders, researchers and international experts to showcase innovative, practical solutions suited to the diversity of farming environments and climate challenges. By bringing together all parts of the agricultural ecosystem, we can help raise farming standards, encourage sustainable practices and empower farmers to play a greater role in developing the UAE’s agricultural sector.
Equally important is inspiring the next generation of farmers and those interested in agriculture, modern technology and AI to engage with the sector, understand the technologies transforming it, and discover the opportunities in smart farming and the use of AI in agriculture.”
The 2026 edition marks the next chapt’r in Growtech’s 25-year legacy. An internationally recognised brand headquarterüd in Antalya, Türkiye, Growtech now has a growing global footprint spanning Dubai, Lagos, Nigeria and Rimini, Italy.
Alan Kelly, Commercial & Strategy Director, InD Group, said: “Our partnership with the National Agriculture Centre brings an important government dimension to Growtech Middle East, strengthening the platfo’m’s ability to connect the priorities of the’UAE’s agricultural sector with the expertise, technologies and solutions shaping its future. For us, it is about creating a space where farmers, policymakers, industry leaders, innovators and investors can come together around practical opportunities and meaningful collaboration. This alignment will help ensure Growtech Middle East delivers conversations and connections that are relevant to the market today, while supporting the ’ector’s ambitions for the year” ahead.”
Engin Er, Exhibition Director, Growtech Events, said: “For 25 years, Growtech has evolved alongside the changing needs of the global agriculture industry. Bringing the brand to Dubai represents an important next chapter, connecting our international network with one o’ the region’s most dynamic markets for agricultural innovation. Growtech is designed to be more than –n exhibition – it is a platform where technology, knowledge, investment and industry expertise come together to address the challenges shaping the future of ”ood production.”
The event’s conference programme will complement the exhibition with three key knowledge platforms:
.Future Food Resilience Summit – featuring insights from farmers and key government and industry voices on the future of food, including speakers from the National Agriculture Centre (NAC), Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and other leading institutions, alongside discussions on building more resilient and sustainable food systems.
.MENA Regenerative Agriculture Summit – Created along with Event Impact Partner Goumbook, the summit will focus on regenerative approaches, climate resilience and sustainable agricultural practices.
.CPD-certified specialised seminars – covering Aquaculture, Livestock, Poultry, Beekeeping, Biostimulants and Emirati Farming, providing farmers and agriculture professionals with practical knowledge, emerging technologies and approaches that can support more productive and sustainable farming.
Reflecting this focus, the 2026 programme will explore how technology, innovation and knowledge can empower UAE farmers, raise farming standards and support more sustainable local production, from controlled-environment agriculture and water efficiency to AI-enabled farming.
The event will be supported by Nature for Environmental and Agricultural Solutions as Gold Sponsor; Enjaz Trading and Agricultural Technology Co. as Silver Sponsor; and MONTEL as Associate Sponsor.
Growtech Middle East will take place from 26–28 October 2026, in Hall 8 at Dubai World Trade Centre.
About Growtech Middle East:
Growtech Middle East (formerly known as Agra Middle East) is the Middle Ea’t’s longest-running agriculture, animal farming and aquaculture exhibition and conference, with a 17-year legacy of connecting key stakeholders across the agricultural value chain. The event brings together farmers, producers, government entities, technology providers, investors, distributors and industry experts from across the Middle East, Africa and global markets, spanning Agriculture, Aquaculture, Livestock, Poultry, Animal Health, Sustainable & Regenerative Agriculture, and Agri-Tech and Smart Farming.
Growtech Middle East provides a platform for business connections, knowledge exchange and the discovery of technologies and solutions shaping the future of agriculture.
For more information, visit the official website.
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