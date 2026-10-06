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Oxford Business Group attends Turkmenistan Investment Forum 2026 as Knowledge Partner, advancing plans for The Report: Turkmenistan
(MENAFN- Oxford Business Group) OBG CEO Andrew Jeffreys delivers keynote at TIF 2026; high-level meetings held with government officials and the private sector
Oxford Business Group (OBG) participated as Knowledge Partner at the Turkmenistan Investment Forum 2026 (TIF 2026), which brought together policymakers, investors and business leaders to examine priorities for sustainable growth, economic diversification and international cooperation.
Held in Ashgabat on 1–2 October, the two-day forum explored opportunities across Turkmenistan’s oil, gas and chemical industries, alongside agribusiness, climate-resilient agriculture and sustainable infrastructure. Discussions also considered the role of international financial institutions (IFIs) in supporting diversification and investment.
The event placed energy stability and reliability at the centre of discussions on industrial development and investment planning, while sessions on agriculture and infrastructure considered how productive capacity could be strengthened in response to climate-related pressures.
OBG CEO Andrew Jeffreys addressed the session, “Innovation, Fintech, Digital and Green Transformations for Sustainable Development”, where he examined the importance of regulatory clarity, digital infrastructure and sustainability commitments in supporting investor confidence and long-term competitiveness. He also highlighted Turkmenistan’s potential to leverage its energy resources, strategic location and evolving digital-policy framework to support the development of new economic sectors.
Commenting on the forum’s agenda, Jeffreys said the links between its main themes were central to the country’s investment outlook.
“The breadth of this year’s agenda reflects how closely investment priorities are connected,” Jeffreys said. “Reliable energy supply, productive agriculture and stronger infrastructure all matter to long-term competitiveness. The forum provided an opportunity to examine how these priorities can be translated into viable projects and partnerships.”
During the Forum, OBG held formal bilateral meetings with senior members of the Turkmen government and financial institutions. These included Minister of Finance and Economy Mammetguly Astanagulov, Deputy Minister, Perhat Yagshiyev, Chairman of the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rahimberdi Jepbarov, Deputy Minister of Energy, Serdar Saparov, among others. Discussions covered opportunities for editorial partnership and the production of The Report: Turkmenistan, OBG's flagship country publication. Marc-André de Blois, OBG's Director of PR and Video Content, attended the Forum alongside Jeffreys as part of the OBG delegation.
TIF 2026 marked OBG's first participation as Knowledge Partner at the Forum. The visit to Ashgabat was part of a broader strategic initiative to expand OBG's editorial presence in Central Asia, with the objective of returning to Turkmenistan to produce the inaugural edition of The Report: Turkmenistan. The Report will provide the first globally distributed, independently verified economic analysis of Turkmenistan, covering all major sectors and distributed to OBG's subscriber network of over two million professionals worldwide across its distributions platforms. OBG looks forward to continuing discussions with its Turkmen partners, including the ministry of Finance and Economy and the Turkmencongress, as well as to building a long-term editorial and research presence in the country.
Oxford Business Group (OBG) participated as Knowledge Partner at the Turkmenistan Investment Forum 2026 (TIF 2026), which brought together policymakers, investors and business leaders to examine priorities for sustainable growth, economic diversification and international cooperation.
Held in Ashgabat on 1–2 October, the two-day forum explored opportunities across Turkmenistan’s oil, gas and chemical industries, alongside agribusiness, climate-resilient agriculture and sustainable infrastructure. Discussions also considered the role of international financial institutions (IFIs) in supporting diversification and investment.
The event placed energy stability and reliability at the centre of discussions on industrial development and investment planning, while sessions on agriculture and infrastructure considered how productive capacity could be strengthened in response to climate-related pressures.
OBG CEO Andrew Jeffreys addressed the session, “Innovation, Fintech, Digital and Green Transformations for Sustainable Development”, where he examined the importance of regulatory clarity, digital infrastructure and sustainability commitments in supporting investor confidence and long-term competitiveness. He also highlighted Turkmenistan’s potential to leverage its energy resources, strategic location and evolving digital-policy framework to support the development of new economic sectors.
Commenting on the forum’s agenda, Jeffreys said the links between its main themes were central to the country’s investment outlook.
“The breadth of this year’s agenda reflects how closely investment priorities are connected,” Jeffreys said. “Reliable energy supply, productive agriculture and stronger infrastructure all matter to long-term competitiveness. The forum provided an opportunity to examine how these priorities can be translated into viable projects and partnerships.”
During the Forum, OBG held formal bilateral meetings with senior members of the Turkmen government and financial institutions. These included Minister of Finance and Economy Mammetguly Astanagulov, Deputy Minister, Perhat Yagshiyev, Chairman of the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rahimberdi Jepbarov, Deputy Minister of Energy, Serdar Saparov, among others. Discussions covered opportunities for editorial partnership and the production of The Report: Turkmenistan, OBG's flagship country publication. Marc-André de Blois, OBG's Director of PR and Video Content, attended the Forum alongside Jeffreys as part of the OBG delegation.
TIF 2026 marked OBG's first participation as Knowledge Partner at the Forum. The visit to Ashgabat was part of a broader strategic initiative to expand OBG's editorial presence in Central Asia, with the objective of returning to Turkmenistan to produce the inaugural edition of The Report: Turkmenistan. The Report will provide the first globally distributed, independently verified economic analysis of Turkmenistan, covering all major sectors and distributed to OBG's subscriber network of over two million professionals worldwide across its distributions platforms. OBG looks forward to continuing discussions with its Turkmen partners, including the ministry of Finance and Economy and the Turkmencongress, as well as to building a long-term editorial and research presence in the country.
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