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From New Production to New Markets: Uzmetkombinat Expands Its Global Reach
(MENAFN- National News Agency of Uzbekistan) JSC “Uzmetkombinat” is steadily expanding its production capacity, introducing new products, strengthening its raw material base and developing partnerships with foreign companies. The enterprise’s large-scale modernization is focused not only on increasing output, but also on improving product competitiveness, expanding export destinations and entering new international markets.
Exports have become an increasingly important component of the company’s development strategy. Uzmetkombinat’s products are in demand both on the domestic market and abroad, with supplies reaching the CIS, Europe and other regions. The company’s foreign partners include enterprises from Türkiye, Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic and Latvia.
Cooperation with Tajikistan is gaining particular significance. A delegation from JSC “Uzmetkombinat” recently visited the neighbouring country, where it held talks with representatives of CJSC “Tajik Metallurgical Plant” and visited a major metallurgical project based on the Shokhkadam-bulak iron ore deposit.
One of the key areas of interest for the Uzbek side is a new facility currently under construction for the production of direct reduced iron (DRI). The use of DRI as a raw material can create additional opportunities to improve steelmaking efficiency, stabilize production processes and ensure the manufacture of high-quality steel products.
During the visit, the parties discussed prospects for cooperation under the previously signed Memorandum of Understanding. The agenda included the production of goods in line with Uzmetkombinat’s technological requirements, logistics, technical cooperation and long-term partnership.
The sides also agreed to continue supporting the project, exchange technical expertise and maintain regular consultations between specialists.
Meanwhile, Uzmetkombinat is expanding its own production facilities. On the eve of the 35th anniversary of Uzbekistan’s state independence, a new Ball Rolling Complex for the production of steel grinding balls was launched at the company’s Long Products Division.
The modern equipment allows the enterprise to manufacture grinding balls of different diameters and hardness grades, use metal resources more efficiently and respond more flexibly to customer requirements.
Steel grinding balls are widely used by companies in the mining and metallurgical sector. Increasing production of this product will help meet growing domestic demand while creating additional opportunities for export expansion.
The technical modernization of the Casting and Rolling Complex is also progressing. The commissioning of a new wagon tippler at the scrap yard has optimized the unloading of hot-briquetted iron, reduced intermediate handling operations and improved the efficiency of raw material delivery.
The construction of additional railway tracks is further enhancing the complex’s internal logistics and supporting the smooth movement of raw materials and finished products.
A particularly important project for the company is Uzbekistan’s first Casting and Rolling Complex for the production of hot-rolled sheet products. The launch of this new production line is creating opportunities to deepen industrial cooperation with companies operating in mechanical engineering, energy, electrical engineering, construction and other sectors.
The expansion of Uzmetkombinat’s product portfolio is closely linked to its export strategy. Modern production facilities enable the company to increase the output of high-demand metal products, use resources more efficiently and strengthen its position in international markets.
According to current plans, exports of products manufactured by JSC “Uzmetkombinat” are expected to reach $12.8 million by the end of 2026. The target is expected to be supported by further production development, the introduction of new product lines and the expansion of international business partnerships.
Uzmetkombinat’s development strategy therefore brings together several interconnected priorities: modernization of production, expansion of manufacturing capacity, strengthening of the raw material base and development of international cooperation.
The company’s approach can be summed up simply: from new production facilities to new products, and from a broader product range to new markets. By pursuing this strategy, Uzmetkombinat is strengthening its position in Uzbekistan’s metallurgical industry while expanding the presence of Uzbek-made metal products in international markets.
Exports have become an increasingly important component of the company’s development strategy. Uzmetkombinat’s products are in demand both on the domestic market and abroad, with supplies reaching the CIS, Europe and other regions. The company’s foreign partners include enterprises from Türkiye, Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic and Latvia.
Cooperation with Tajikistan is gaining particular significance. A delegation from JSC “Uzmetkombinat” recently visited the neighbouring country, where it held talks with representatives of CJSC “Tajik Metallurgical Plant” and visited a major metallurgical project based on the Shokhkadam-bulak iron ore deposit.
One of the key areas of interest for the Uzbek side is a new facility currently under construction for the production of direct reduced iron (DRI). The use of DRI as a raw material can create additional opportunities to improve steelmaking efficiency, stabilize production processes and ensure the manufacture of high-quality steel products.
During the visit, the parties discussed prospects for cooperation under the previously signed Memorandum of Understanding. The agenda included the production of goods in line with Uzmetkombinat’s technological requirements, logistics, technical cooperation and long-term partnership.
The sides also agreed to continue supporting the project, exchange technical expertise and maintain regular consultations between specialists.
Meanwhile, Uzmetkombinat is expanding its own production facilities. On the eve of the 35th anniversary of Uzbekistan’s state independence, a new Ball Rolling Complex for the production of steel grinding balls was launched at the company’s Long Products Division.
The modern equipment allows the enterprise to manufacture grinding balls of different diameters and hardness grades, use metal resources more efficiently and respond more flexibly to customer requirements.
Steel grinding balls are widely used by companies in the mining and metallurgical sector. Increasing production of this product will help meet growing domestic demand while creating additional opportunities for export expansion.
The technical modernization of the Casting and Rolling Complex is also progressing. The commissioning of a new wagon tippler at the scrap yard has optimized the unloading of hot-briquetted iron, reduced intermediate handling operations and improved the efficiency of raw material delivery.
The construction of additional railway tracks is further enhancing the complex’s internal logistics and supporting the smooth movement of raw materials and finished products.
A particularly important project for the company is Uzbekistan’s first Casting and Rolling Complex for the production of hot-rolled sheet products. The launch of this new production line is creating opportunities to deepen industrial cooperation with companies operating in mechanical engineering, energy, electrical engineering, construction and other sectors.
The expansion of Uzmetkombinat’s product portfolio is closely linked to its export strategy. Modern production facilities enable the company to increase the output of high-demand metal products, use resources more efficiently and strengthen its position in international markets.
According to current plans, exports of products manufactured by JSC “Uzmetkombinat” are expected to reach $12.8 million by the end of 2026. The target is expected to be supported by further production development, the introduction of new product lines and the expansion of international business partnerships.
Uzmetkombinat’s development strategy therefore brings together several interconnected priorities: modernization of production, expansion of manufacturing capacity, strengthening of the raw material base and development of international cooperation.
The company’s approach can be summed up simply: from new production facilities to new products, and from a broader product range to new markets. By pursuing this strategy, Uzmetkombinat is strengthening its position in Uzbekistan’s metallurgical industry while expanding the presence of Uzbek-made metal products in international markets.
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