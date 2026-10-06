Onco360® Has Been Selected As A National Specialty Pharmacy Partner For BEQALZITM (Sonrotoclax)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onco360, the nation's leading independent Specialty Pharmacy, has been selected as a pharmacy partner by BeOne Medicines for BeqalziTM (sonrotoclax), indicated for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) after at least two lines of systemic therapy, including a Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor.

"For someone living with mantle cell lymphoma, having another treatment option can bring renewed possibilities and hope," said Benito Fernandez, Chief Commercial Officer. "We're proud to continue our partnership with BeOne Medicines and seamlessly helping patients access Beqalzi while also providing the personalized service they need throughout their treatment journey.”

Beqalzi is an inhibitor of B-cell lymphoma 2 (BCL-2) protein. Overexpression of BCL-2 in various cancers mediates cell survival and has been associated with chemotherapeutic resistance. Beqalzi binds to the BCL-2 protein, displacing pro-apoptotic proteins, thereby inducing apoptosis of cells.1 In nonclinical studies, Beqalzi demonstrated cytotoxicity in cancer cells overexpressing BCL-2, with a series of intrinsic apoptotic events, including caspase activation.

Beqalzi efficacy was evaluated in 103 adult patients in a single-arm, multicenter, Phase 1/2 study, BGB-11417-201 (NCT05471843) for relapsed/refractory MCL after ≥2 prior lines, including a BTK inhibitor.2 The overall response rate (ORR) was 52.4% (95% CI, 42.4–62.4), with a median time to response of 1.9 months. The median duration of response was 15.8 months. The most common adverse reactions (≥10%) were pneumonia, upper respiratory infections, fatigue, edema, pyrexia, diarrhea, constipation, rash, and musculoskeletal pain.1 The prescribing information includes specific warnings regarding tumor lysis syndrome (TLS), serious infections, embryo-fetal toxicity, and neutropenia. To mitigate the risk of TLS, the recommended dosage begins with a four-week ramp-up phase, followed by a daily oral dose of 320 mg.

Please read the full prescribing information for Beqalzi.

About Onco360 Oncology Pharmacy

Onco360 is the nation's largest independent Oncology Pharmacy and clinical support services company. Onco360 was founded in 2003 to bring together the stakeholders involved in the cancer treatment process and serve the specialized needs of oncologists, patients, hospitals, cancer centers of excellence, manufacturers, health plans, and payers. It dispenses nationally through its network of URAC-, and ACHC-accredited Oncology Pharmacies. Onco360 is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, and is a flagship specialty pharmacy brand of PharMerica Corporation, a leading institutional pharmacy, specialty infusion, and hospital services company servicing healthcare facilities in the United States. For more information about Onco360, please visit Onco360.com.

Media Contact: Benito Fernandez, Chief Commercial Officer

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516-640-1332

References:

1BEQALZITM (sonrotoclax) [Package Insert]. Pennington, NJ. BeOne Medicines. 2026.

2Eyre TA, et al. Phase I/II Study of Sonrotoclax (BGB-11417) Monotherapy in Patients with Mantle Cell Lymphoma Previously Treated with Anti-CD20 Therapy and a Bruton Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor. J Clin Oncol. 2026 Aug 10;44(23):2233-2243. doi: 10.1200/JCO-26-00550. Epub 2026 Jul 1. Erratum in: J Clin Oncol. 2026 Aug 10;44(23):2258. doi: 10.1200/JCO-26-01699. PMID: 42385124; PMCID: PMC13475727.