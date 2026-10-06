Forbion Raises €2.3 Billion Across Two New Funds



Landmark €2.3 billion fundraising sets a new record for Forbion and is one of the largest life sciences VC fundraisings globally over the last five years

Fundraising substantially exceeded its target, driven by strong demand from high-calibre existing and new investors Brings Forbion's assets under management to approximately €7.5 billion

NAARDEN, The Netherlands, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forbion, a leading global life sciences venture capital firm, today announced that it has raised a total of €2.3 billion ($2.6 billion), marking its largest fundraising to date and representing one of the largest life sciences venture capital fundraisings globally over the last five years.1 The fundraising substantially exceeded its target and was conducted at pace, reflecting the strength of demand from existing and new investors. This further strengthens Forbion's position as Europe's largest dedicated life sciences venture capital firm2, with assets under management of approximately €7.5 billion.

The raise gives Forbion a major source of new capital to deploy through its two newest funds, Forbion Growth Opportunities Fund IV and Forbion Ventures Fund VIII. The two Funds combined will have the capacity to provide financing to approximately 30 high-potential portfolio companies, with the first investments already completed.

Forbion saw strong investor demand, with participation from high-calibre institutions and corporates such as MN, PGGM, KfW Capital, Kauffman Foundation and Eli Lilly and Company, and broad-based support coming from existing as well as new investors.

Sander Slootweg, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Forbion, said:“Our successful fundraising gives us significant dry powder in a market characterized by a general shortage of capital. This allows us to select the most exciting biotech companies for investment. We will continue to focus on building and scaling those companies that develop the most paradigm-shifting treatments, addressing true unmet needs and delivering societal impact. Investors clearly share our conviction in the market opportunity and in the value we can create from converting high-quality science into high-impact biotechs.”

Robbert van de Griendt, General Partner, Investor Relations and Impact, added:“We're delighted that so many leading investors have once again placed their confidence in Forbion's proven ability to deploy capital successfully. We've achieved our largest fundraising to date in a demanding market environment – a powerful endorsement of Forbion's consistent track record of generating impactful returns.”

Forbion's latest fundraising builds on its 20-year history as a specialist life sciences investor, during which time it has established a consistent track record of delivering top-quartile performance.

Since its inception, Forbion has supported innovative biotechs to develop transformative therapies for patients in areas of significant unmet need. It has financed a total of 142 companies, including 37 created by the firm. Its portfolio companies have delivered 21 approved medical products, benefitting more than 1.6 million patients globally.3

About Forbion

Forbion is a leading global venture capital firm with deep roots in Europe and offices in the Netherlands, Germany, and the USA. Forbion invests in innovative biotechnology companies and manages approximately €7.5 billion across multiple fund strategies spanning all stages of biopharmaceutical drug development. In addition to human health, Forbion invests in planetary health solutions through its BioEconomy strategy.

The firm's team of more than 35 investment professionals has made more than 140 investments across 12 funds, contributing to numerous approved therapies and successful exits. Forbion is a signatory to the UN Principles for Responsible Investment and operates a joint venture with BGV for seed and early-stage investments.

About Forbion Growth Opportunities Fund IV

Forbion Growth Opportunities Fund IV focuses primarily on later-stage biopharma companies in Europe and North America that are developing novel therapies in areas of high medical need.

About Forbion Ventures Fund VIII

Forbion Ventures Fund VIII will invest in therapeutics-focused biotech companies, including existing businesses and new ventures built around promising assets and proven teams.

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